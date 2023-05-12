Netizens hail GCash for quickly warding off phishing and keeping funds safe

VARIOUS personalities and netizens have aired relief and gratitude over the quick resolution by GCash of the irregular funds’ movement which, it said, was caused by what internet authorities described as ‘phishing.’

The expression of grateful thoughts followed the timely detection by GCash of the cause of the unauthorized funds’ transfer which was reported to the mobile wallet company by several subscribers, including well-known personalities.

“The digital scammers could have siphoned off over the weekend some P37 million from various GCash accounts if it were not detected timely by our IT experts,” said the GCash, adding that “the subscribers’ irregularly transferred funds have already been reverted entirely to their wallets and are assuredly safe.”

For social media celebrity and actor Chad Kinis, GCash has immediately acted on his concern after he reported the anomalous movement of funds from his mobile wallet. “Naalarma agad sila (GCash) at ginawan ng paraan within the day. Tumawag sila sa akin at na i-reverse ‘yung pera… Thank you po for that. Maraming salamat sa pag-assure na okay po ang pera naming sa GCash,” Chad said in a video he posted on Facebook.

Lawyer and social media personality Jesus Falcis also lauded GCash’s quick response to the incident and advised netizens to be careful of what they’re clicking online.

“The good thing is, GCash has detected right away and stopped the unauthorized transfer. Always be skeptical of links in emails or other websites. Click only if you know of what you’re clicking and never share your mobile number or PIN in exchange for any online reward,” Falcis said on Twitter.

GCash, however, assured its subscribers and the public that its application remains safe to use since its management maintains a cybersecurity program and policy that could deal with any arising internet challenges and anomalies.

Gilda Maquilan, GCash vice president for public affairs and corporate communications, has earlier reported that after receiving reports of irregular funds’ movement from the subscribers’ accounts, the mobile wallet management immediately conducted a probe and detected phishing as the cause of the problem.

She said that the suspects could have taken advantage of the ongoing sim card registration

and have managed to snatch certain vital personal information of the victims which were used in the anomalous fund transfer.

Maquilan added that the stolen funds were then traced to various accounts registered with Asia United Bank and East West Bank, after which, the full amount was reverted to their GCash virtual wallets.