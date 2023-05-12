Deprecated: Required parameter $group follows optional parameter $ad_count in /www/businessmirror_145/public/wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-slider/public/public.php on line 93
Netizens hail GCash for quickly warding off phishing and keeping funds safe | BMPlus

Netizens hail GCash for quickly warding off phishing and keeping funds safe

byBMPlus
May 12, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

VARIOUS personalities and netizens have aired relief and gratitude over the quick resolution by GCash of the irregular funds’ movement which, it said, was caused by what internet authorities described as ‘phishing.’

The expression of grateful thoughts followed the timely detection by GCash of the cause of the unauthorized funds’ transfer which was reported to the mobile wallet company by several subscribers, including well-known personalities.

“The digital scammers could have siphoned off over the weekend some P37 million from various GCash accounts if it were not detected timely by our IT experts,” said the GCash, adding that “the subscribers’ irregularly transferred funds have already been reverted entirely to their wallets and are assuredly safe.”

For social media celebrity and actor Chad Kinis, GCash has immediately acted on his concern after he reported the anomalous movement of funds from his mobile wallet. “Naalarma agad sila (GCash) at ginawan ng paraan within the day. Tumawag sila sa akin at na i-reverse ‘yung pera… Thank you po for that. Maraming salamat sa pag-assure na okay po ang pera naming sa GCash,” Chad said in a video he posted on Facebook.

Lawyer and social media personality Jesus Falcis also lauded GCash’s quick response to the incident and advised netizens to be careful of what they’re clicking online.

“The good thing is, GCash has detected right away and stopped the unauthorized transfer. Always be skeptical of links in emails or other websites. Click only if you know of what you’re clicking and never share your mobile number or PIN in exchange for any online reward,” Falcis said on Twitter.  

GCash, however, assured its subscribers and the public that its application remains safe to use since its management maintains a cybersecurity program and policy that could deal with any arising internet challenges and anomalies.

Gilda Maquilan, GCash vice president for public affairs and corporate communications, has earlier reported that after receiving reports of irregular funds’ movement from the subscribers’ accounts, the mobile wallet management immediately conducted a probe and detected phishing as the cause of the problem.

She said that the suspects could have taken advantage of the ongoing sim card registration

and have managed to snatch certain vital personal information of the victims which were used in the anomalous fund transfer.

Maquilan added that the stolen funds were then traced to various accounts registered with Asia United Bank and East West Bank, after which, the full amount was reverted to their GCash virtual wallets.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

‘The Final Pitch’ invites entrepreneurs across all industries with launch of 9th edition

The Final Pitch,  the Philippines’ premier business reality TV show, is back for its ninth season on CNN Philippines, with the theme “Open Edition.” The new season provides opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, and startups from all industries to present their innovative business solutions catering to a diverse panel of investor-judges looking to fund and back their initiatives. 

byBMPlus
May 12, 2023
Read more

Give Mom the gift of relaxation she deserves

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to show our love and appreciation for the most important person in our lives–our mother. This sentiment is shared by many, and one great way to make it extra special is by giving heartfelt gifts that she deserves. Wilcon Depot is here to help you make your Mother’s Day extra special with an array of products that will surely put a smile on her face.

byBMPlus
May 12, 2023