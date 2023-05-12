Make Mother’s Day special with Marriott Manila, Sheraton Manila, and Courtyard Iloilo

With just a few days left before Mother’s Day, give mom a surprise as Marriott Manila, Sheraton Manila, and Courtyard Iloilo prepare enticing offers and treats perfect for the best woman in our lives.

Well-deserved rest for Mom

Let Mom relax and feel appreciated with exclusive Mom room packages from the three Marriott Hotels.

Marriott Manila offers the Marriott Bonvoy Weekend Family Treats package that features a special turndown amenity for moms during a stay in one of the premium rooms with a sumptuous breakfast buffet for two at Marriott Café. Sheraton Manila gears up for an exceptional getaway with Mom with a staycation for the whole family, including a relaxing full-body massage for two at Shine Spa and a romantic dinner for the whole family at the hotel’s one-of-a-kind S Vubble Pods. For those who will be out of the metro, Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo gives a therapeutic 60-minute in-room massage on top of the overnight accommodation in one of its two deluxe rooms with its Mother’s Day Room Promo.

Only the finest for Mom

While enjoying the comfort of the room, why not explore and treat Wonder Mom to a beautiful dining experience in one of the hotel’s signature restaurants? Relish the goodness of the sumptuous buffet from Marriott Manila’s Marriott Café, Sheraton Manila’s S Kitchen, and Courtyard Iloilo’s Runway Kitchen.

Marriott Manila’s signature Sunday Lunch Crossover is giving a special salute to heritage this May 14th, in celebration of Mother’s Day and Heritage Month. Indulge in the goodness of featured dishes from our motherland’s rich traditions in one grand buffet where ocean meets land for Php 3,888 nett. Make the celebration complete with sweet cakes and chocolates from Marriott Café Bakery. The price starts at PHP 200 nett.

Mother’s Day is also the perfect time to shower Mom with the love and care she truly deserves by treating her to a splendid buffet experience at Sheraton Manila’s S Kitchen. The whole family can fill their hearts out with sustainable seafood, Wagyu meats, prime rib eye, cochinillo, and other local and international dishes, plus dainty desserts and beverages. Surprise mom for only Php 3,888 nett per person.

For those who want to have an intimate date with the woman of the hour, Dinner by the Balcony is the perfect choice. For Php 5,000 nett per person, treat mom to a romantic dinner experience right on the balcony of your own room and delight in a 3-course menu with a special Mother’s Day cake for her.

For Courtyard Iloilo, get ready to dig in and relish international dishes and cuisines with an array of meats and dessert specialties for the Wonder Mom at Runway Kitchen. Book a table for only PHP 1,388 nett.

For more details or reservations, visit www.manilamarriott.com, www.sheratonmanila.com, and www.courtyardiloilo.com. Join the Viber community to be updated with the latest offers at Make It Marriott.