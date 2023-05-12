Loyzaga diligent CDM of Team PHL

PHNOM PENH—Team Philippines chef de mission Chito Loyzaga is confident Filipino athletes would bounce back amid difficult adversities in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games that is winding down to the last four days of competitions.

“My trust and confidence are always there for our Filipino athletes. It’s still a long way to go and I believe they will give their best to win, to bring home glory for our country,” Loyzaga said Friday. “They will keep fighting for glory.”

As chef de mission, Loyzaga has given priority to the welfare and safety of the Philippine delegation.

He is smoothly doing his job, making sure the athletes returning home, like the bets in jiu-jitsu and karate, are all accounted for while welcoming incoming athletes in weightlifting and taekwondo at the Athletes’ Village at the Morodok Techno National Park.

“It’s the first time that Cambodia is hosting the SEA Games and everything won’t be perfect,” he said. “So although there are some glitches in hosting, we made sure everything is fine, that our athletes and coaches are secured and safe.”

“We made sure the support system of the athletes is okay,” he added.

Loyzaga added he’s not focusing on the current performance of the athletes because Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Dicky Bachmann are monitoring their performances.

“My main concern now is to make sure the athletes’ transportation services are all doing well and making sure their everyday meals are given to them. So far, the host country hjas been assisting us and they are doing well in the operation,” added Loyzaga, the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association president.

Speaking of athletes’ meals, Loyzaga said delegation chef Bruce Lim is preparing an adobo meal for the athletes not billeted in the Athletes Village in the coming days.

“We will schedule the athletes to go to the village to taste how delicious chef Bruce’s adobo meal is,” he said, winking.