Insurer touts award

SUN Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. has received from Trusted Media Brands Inc. the highest honors in the firm’s “Trusted Brands Awards for 2023.”

The insurer said it was chosen by Filipino consumers as their “most trusted life insurance” brand and their “most trusted investment fund company” brand, thus earning the Platinum Award for both categories.

“This honor stands for our continuing commitment to our clients as their partner for life,” SLC PHL Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong was quoted in a statement as saying.

“As we mark our 128th year in the Philippines, this inspires us to further exceed their expectations as an ally in achieving their brighter future.”