Honor mom and celebrate her ‘Unbreakable’ love on Mother’s Day

byBusinessMirror
May 12, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

MAY is all about cherishing moms and celebrating everything that they do for the family. Shangri-La Plaza marks Mother’s Day with a selection of activities that’s carefully curated for the most wonderful woman in the world.

Get mom to see the fantastic creations of sought-after international floral and event designer Gideon Hermosa and the House of Hermosa at “Blooms, A Special Vignette” at the Grand Atrium until May 14. Recently recognized in the prestigious Destination Wedding Planner’s 2022 to 2023 Powerlist as one of the best in the world, Hermosa is known for his expertise in transforming venues and setting the perfect mood for life’s important events.

For mothers who love the arts, Shang is hosting the “Unbreakable Trilogy” at the East Atrium, which features a trio of exhibitions in the first two weeks of May. Mom I Do Not Want War by the Embassies of Poland and Ukraine, which ran until May 10, showcased images of war through the eyes of children. Check out Flowers for You, Mom, an art exhibit by persons with autism; and Unbreakable: A Photo Exhibit that celebrates mothers, until May 14.

Craving for more art? Bring mom to “Journeys of Wonder Women: Celebrity Arts Fair,” an arts and fashion exhibit featuring the works of personalities like actor and contemporary artist Solenn Heussaff, actor-photographer-visual artist Meryll Soriano, and actor and painter Mickey Ferriols at the Grand Atrium on May 23-28.

A Mother’s Day celebration is never complete without a handful of flowers. Catch the beautiful flowers of May bloom in their full glory and surprise mom with her own bouquet at the “Special Flower Fair for Mother’s Day” at L1, Main Wing ongoing until May 15.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

