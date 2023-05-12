Glow as you are with TECNO’s SPARK 10 Series

The youth’s high-performance selfie smartphone that perfectly suits their passion, self-expression needs, and aesthetic

Gen Z brand ambassador Jillian Ward and the new TECNO Sparklers share TECNO’s passion at stopping at nothing to pursue their dreams

MANILA, MAY 2023 – TECNO’s stylish SPARK 10 Series is developing a cult following among the Gen Z set since its local launch over a month ago. TECNO Spark 10 is the perfect smartphone for GenZs. Its high-performance, innovative selfie features meet their self-expression needs. TECNO Spark 10’s mantra – glow as you are, shine bold even at night – resonate with these progressive individuals who stop at nothing to pursue their passions.

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, launched the groundbreaking Spark 10 series in the Philippines in end-March this year. Through the Spark 10 Series, TECNO aims to close the gap between what the Gen Z need and want in a smartphone – good selfies, good performance, good appearance. All these, without a hefty price tag.

The trendy SPARK 10 Series is not just perfect for selfies. The SPARK 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and features a 32MP ultra-clear front camera with dual soft light, packing superior selfies, smooth gaming experience and immersive video entertainment experience.

Thumbs up by the GenZ

Showbiz rising star Jillian Ward is an avid user of TECNO Spark 10. One of the country’s fastest rising stars, her current show Abot Kamay na Pangarap consistently garners high TV ratings and online viewership.

At only 18 years old, she is on her way to fame and success. She represents the Gen Z characteristic of boldly striving for success and glowing on at the cusp of adulthood. Indeed, Jillian embodies TECNO Spark 10’s “Glow as you are” mantra.

TECNO Sparklers glow up

Like Jillian, the new TECNO Sparklers reflect Gen Z’s bold efforts to glow up and freely express themselves. Representing the different passions and interests of the Gen Z breed, they pursue their dreams, work towards becoming their best selves, and have their eyes trained on their best futures.

Meet the first batch of TECNO Sparklers selected through TECNO’s recent social media blitz.

Sam Concepcion, glowing achiever! As an academic achiever, her TECNO Spark 10 Pro is perfect for finishing homeworks and studying while on-the-go.

Maddie Garnica, your glowing fashionista! Her TECNO Spark 10 Pro is her best friend when it comes to taking glowing selfies anytime, anywhere. Plus, her smartphone’s big memory stores all her and her friends’ glowing photos.

Lexter Sobredo, your glowing athlete! As an athlete, he is always active and always up-to-date with his favorite basketball teams. With his TECNO Spark 10 Pro, he can watch basketball games anytime and anywhere!

Kristofer Calderon aka Hesu, your glowing gamer! As a gamer, he loves using the TECNO Spark 10 Pro for all his mobile gaming sessions because he doesn’t need to worry about lagging. Gaming has never been smoother with his TECNO Spark 10 Pro!

Rubenich Reyes, your glowing popstar in the making! He loves dancing and performing. Using TECNO Spark 10 Pro, he can record his dance choreographies anytime, anywhere. He can also watch dance videos of his favorite dancers.

These TECNO Sparklers – young, trendy and empowered go-getters – perfectly represent what the Spark 10 Series is all about. Together with their ultra-upgraded TECNO Spark 10 smartphones and positive attitudes, they will fly high, glow as they are, continue to push boundaries and become their best true selves. TECNO Spark 10 will be right by their side, showing and saving every glow up moment.

Innovative TECNO Spark 10 features that stand out

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro features adjustable dual soft lights on the 32MP ultra-clear glowing front camera, perfect for selfies even in dim lighting – it’s the clearest selfie in its price range. It has a dual soft light and has three levels of adjustable brightness or soft light feature for capturing the best selfies.

The SPARK 10 series offers an advanced 50MP AI rear camera supported by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, producing natural looking photos fully adapted to skin tones. With the Intelligent Beauty Mode, portrait photos look flawless and simply beautiful. Finally, night photos are captured clearly with smart Super Night Filters and the Super Night Algorithm, as well as the dual flashlight.

The hard-wearing starry glass panel is sleek, fashionable, comfortable and prevents scratches. The dual cameras and smart flashlight form a trendy triple ring design. The smartphone has flat edges for a premium and minimalist look.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor and Gameturbo algorithm, the SPARK 10 Pro comes with a huge memory of 2565G+16GB(8 RAM extended) and 90Hz refresh rate, boosting performance in all aspects.

The TECNO Spark 10 Series comes in a range of colors: Starry Black and Pearl White for the SPARK 10 Pro, and Meta Black, Meta Blue, Meta White, and Meta Green for the other models.

Availability

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro (256 ROM+8GB RAM) retails for only PhP7,499 at the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee,TECNO Mobile PH Flagship Store in Lazada, TECNO Concept Experience Kiosks and TECNO Partner Retail Stores nationwide. Also available is Spark 10 Pro (128GB ROM+8GB RAM) for Php 7,299 exclusive in TECNO Mobile PH Flagship Store in Lazada.

What’s more, you can also get the Spark 10 with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, priced for only PhP4,999, at the TECNO Mobile PH Flagship Store in Lazada, TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee,TECNO Concept Experience Kiosks and TECNO Partner Retail Stores nationwide.

For more information, please visit TECNO Mobile at https://www.tecno-mobile.com/ph/home/