FTJAA benefits 256,121 job applicants from 2019 to 2022

Over P83.23 million worth of government fees were waived following the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11261, or the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act (FTJAA), according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Citing the data it collected from implementing agencies, DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) said the waived fees benefited 256,121 FTJAA beneficiaries from 2019 to 2022.

Most or 116,300 of the beneficiaries were female, while 113,470 were male.

The remaining 26,351 did not state their sex.

In terms of educational attainment, the bulk of the beneficiaries were K-12 and college graduates.

The beneficiaries were also mostly from Calabarzon, National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Western Visayas.

RA 11261 was signed into law in 2019 to help reduce the expenses of first time jobseekers by making their pre-employment documents free.

BLE noted that among the government agencies, which issued the number, documents, covered by the FTJAA in the last three years were the National Bureau of Investigation (343,089), Department of the Interior and Local Government (256,121), Maritime Industry Authority (28,922), and the Philippine Statistics Authority (2,714).

It noted the Department of Information and Communication Technology is now developing the centralized database for the FTJAA to make the reporting of availment more accurate and easily available.