Exciting deals are coming your way this HONOR Payday Sale

Get your dream HONOR smartphones for up to Php 750 discount, with exclusive bundles and free shipping nationwide on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok.
May 12, 2023
The country’s leading smart devices provider, HONOR, is throwing away exclusive deals and free shipping discounts nationwide this payday sale!

Up to Php 750 worth of discounts on HONOR devices, including the viral X series, will be available via Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop!

“HONOR prides itself on its wide range of smartphones and devices that cater to every Filipino lifestyle. We have the DSLR-like phone, HONOR X8a for photography enthusiasts, the HONOR X7a for those who are continuously using their mobile devices and need a long-lasting battery, and the indestructible HONOR X9a 5G for those who are worried of continuously dropping their phones and cracking their screens. We also have the HONOR MagicBook X laptops and HONOR Pad 8 for digital people who are always on the go,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

image.png

Enjoy amazing deals and free shipping discounts from May 13 to 17 with Lazada  Sulit Sweldo Sale (https://bit.ly/3VGu3OV), TikTok Budol Sale  from May 14 to 16 (https://bit.ly/3IMaizo), and Shopee Payday Sale on May 15 (https://bit.ly/3J1Zv5n). Early birds can also get exclusive freebies on selected HONOR gadgets! Get a FREE Magic Keyboard with Php 5,990 when you purchase an HONOR Pad8, and a FREE Premium HONOR bag worth Php 2,000 for every purchase of HONOR MagicBook X 14 or MagicBook X 15.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.

