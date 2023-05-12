Editorial Cartoon May 12, 2023

ON March 26, 2010, Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act was enacted to boost our country’s efforts in preserving our cultural treasures. My father, the former Senate President Ed Angara, who was the principal author of the measure in the Senate, said the law was not only a serious step in preserving our cultural treasures, but in a deeper sense, affirms our identity as a people. I filed the same measure and sponsored it as a member of the House of Representatives—emphasizing the need to preserve our nation’s identity through culture and history. This will instill pride and dignity to our national identity.