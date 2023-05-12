Editorial Cartoon May 12, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Will US politicians end dollar’s primacy?
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Monday that the US could default on its obligations as soon as June 1 if Congress does not address the debt limit before then. “If Congress fails to increase the debt limit, it would cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests,” Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.