Cavite ARB cooperative products penetrate Taiwan market–DAR

The Tres Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Farmers Association Inc. in the province of Cavite would now regularly supply the required agricultural products of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF), an official of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said.

TFCF requires assorted agri products for their child care program to improve maternal, infant, and child nutrition in the Philippines.

In a statement, James Arthur T. Dubongco, Cavite Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, said the deal sealed by DAR-Cavite with the signing of the marketing agreement between Danilo Arnes, President of the Tres ARBs Farmers Association Inc. and Kai Li Chang, TFCF Philippines Branch Director.

TFCF is an international non-governmental organization that provides support to vulnerable children and their families, which has its main headquarters in Taichung, Taiwan, and its corresponding Philippine branch located in Mandaluyong City.

TFCF has been established in countries and cities of Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Swaziland, Vietnam, Cambodia, Jordan, and the Philippines, which provides various welfare services and programs with the local government units targeting poor children, youth, and families.

The project was implemented to support the government’s commitment and responsibility of ensuring ready markets for the agricultural products of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

Dubongco said that based on the agreement, the association will supply their harvested agricultural products, which include among others, root crops, fruits, and vegetables to the TFCF.

“This partnership has assured the ARBs of the association of a steady market for their products and opened the opportunities to further expose their products to other target buyers,” he said.

Dubongco added that the DAR is in constant contact with various institutional buyers to connect the ARB organizations and ensure that their products reach the market at the right time and price.

Arnes thanked the TFCF for the marketing agreement that was made possible through the DAR.

“The TFCF will get a supply of fresh vegetables at a reasonable price, which will eventually make the earnings of the association and its ARB members bigger,” Arnes said.