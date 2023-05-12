Biggest beach clean-up in Anilao for Saving Our Seas campaign

THE Philippines is now taking more steps to achieve cleaner and livelier seas as canned tuna brand Century Tuna kicked off its Saving Our Seas campaign, becoming the biggest beach clean-up in the history of Mabini, Batangas. In partnership with the impact organization HOPE, and Aling Tindera’s Waste-to-Cash program which encourages the public to become responsible in plastic waste management, the brand aims to continue their Saving Our Seas program not just this year but in the years to come.

Being in the canned tuna industry for more than 40 years, Century Tuna wants to continue to provide nourishment to Filipinos. In order to do that, the brand aims to fish sustainably by removing anything that makes the seas unhealthy.

“We should see it as a historic moment because Century Tuna has moved forward in terms of taking an initiative on sustainability, by putting together the right elements that will make it sustainable. I think it’s a start, and given the response it’s inspiring to continue this campaign,” said Century Pacific Food Inc. EVP and COO Greg Banzon.

The commencement of the campaign which started in Anilao, Batangas, saw a successful turnout, as the first day of the shore and reef clean-up gathered a total of 156 trash bags with 805.4 kilograms of trash collected by a total of 212 clean-up volunteers, joined by Century Tuna Ambassador Alden Richards and the Century Tuna Superbods. This makes the event the biggest beach clean-up ever in Mabini, Batangas.

Carlo Endaya, Century Pacific Food vice president and general manager for Branded Tuna Business, emphasized that even if the clean-up started in Anilao, the program will happen nationwide.

“We still want everybody in the Philippines to join even if they’re not at the beach, because plastic pollution prevention starts in our home. Our usage of plastic has to make its way into the right material and recovering facility, and the Aling Tindera sites are also nationwide. That’s what we want to communicate to people,” said Endaya.

More than just a clean-up activity, Century Tuna aims to inspire Filipinos through the Saving Our Seas campaign to take part in lessening the plastic pollution in the seas, and take action to clear away existing plastic waste.

With the help of the public in joining the advocacy, the brand’s goal is to collect 10 metric tons of plastic away from the seas this year.

Prior to the campaign, Century Tuna has been plastic-neutral in their operations for three years now. The brand recognizes Aling Tindera and HOPE Foundation as the game changers in completing the plastic circular economy, as they allow communities to earn money from collecting plastic, and makes sure that the plastic collected goes to the right facilities to be properly recycled or disposed of.

More information is available at www.centurytuna.ph/SavingOurSeas/.