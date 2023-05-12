Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in PHL next week on official visit

THERE is no letup for the high-level official visits of Australia to the Philippines. Next week, Australia is sending another high-ranking official to Manila, this time its foreign minister, to further boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced the visit of Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator The Hon. Penny Wong, on May 16-18.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo invited her to visit the country.

The two ministers will meet to discuss a broad range of issues such as defense and security partnership, development cooperation, trade and investment and people-to-people ties.

“This bilateral meeting will allow both countries to assess the current state of their bilateral relations and chart the course for further collaboration,” the DFA said in a statement.

Minister Wong will also pay a courtesy visit to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Since February, the Philippines has hosted three high-ranking Australian officials. Last February, the V.I.P. was Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles. It was followed by the trip of Special Envoy for Southeast Asia Nicholas Moore.

Last April 20, Australian Minister of Trade Don Farrell flew to Manila and met with Philippine’s top economic managers.

“Minister Wong’s visit comes after a series of high-level exchanges between the Philippines and Australia, reflecting both countries’ strong commitment to advancing their Comprehensive Partnership to a higher level,” the DFA said.

It is also “an excellent opportunity” to renew and deepen the friendship between the two nations and explore new areas of cooperation.

It will be Minister Wong’s first visit to the country since assuming office in May 2022 following the election of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Government.

Wong was born in Sabah, her family moved to Adelaide in 1976 when she was eight years old. She renounced her Malaysian citizenship in 2001 and got elected four times in the Senate.

The 54-year old diplomat is the first openly lesbian woman to serve as member of Australia’s parliament and Cabinet minister.