ARTA lauds Marikina’s business licensing setup

THE Marikina City government’s “Electronic Business One-Stop Shop,” which introduced helpful reforms and technologies, making way for more seamless and efficient business processes, has been recognized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino R. Teodoro received last Monday a Certificate of Commendation in recognition of the city as “one of the exemplary local government units in the streamlining and simplification of business permitting and licensing procedures and fully setting up an eBOSS.”

Teodoro highlighted the importance of the whole-of-government approach, which is the coordinated and collaborative effort by all branches, departments, and agencies in the government to address the complex problems of society.

According to ARTA, Marikina has “successfully implemented all functionalities in setting up the eBOSS” as required by rules and regulations.