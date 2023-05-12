Advance your salary with a few mobile taps via Cebuana Lhuillier Advance

Cebuana Lhuillier has partnered with fintech company Advance to launch and introduce its latest service- Cebuana Lhuillier Advance.

More than the merging of two trusted names in the microloans sector, Cebuana Lhuillier Advance affords both employers and employees one of the most convenient solutions to the problems caused by financial stress, the easily downloadable and simple to use Cebuana Lhuillier Advance App.

After their employers subscribe to Cebuana Lhuillier Advance, their employees can then follow suit- by downloading the App and registering. Soon after, they will discover that they hold in their hands a unique kind of power: taking out a loan whenever they need it with just a few taps on their phone.

Cebuana Lhuillier Advance enables employees to access a portion of their salaries as a revolvingline of credit whenever they need to, 24/7. Aside from round-the-clock access to credit, it also boasts of instant disbursement, fast approval and paperless transaction. Moreover, it also provides account management; customer support; and flexibility on value added services at very fair charges.

While the app is an employee’s best ally when things go tough financially, Cebuana Lhuillier Advance allows businesses to gain insights on usage, such as loan utilization and the reasons for availing advances.

Employers can get access to data analytics, including anonymized usage reports and insights from models.

Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO, Jean Henri Lhuillier said, “We at Cebuana Lhuillier have always been about providing Filipinos excellent products that address their financial needs. Cebuana Lhuillier Advance is one great way to assist them.”

James de los Angeles, Advance CEO and co-founder, is more than happy to partner with Cebuana Lhuillier. “We are elated to join forces with the undisputed leader in the microfinance industry. With Cebuana Lhuillier Advance, we are certain that many companies and their employees will benefit”.

With the technologically innovative App as the main tool used by employees for initiating advances and receiving funds, the Cebuana Lhuillier Advance App makes it perfect for daily needs and emergencies.Sign up for the innovative Cebuana Lhuillier Advance platform today- and see why it helps improve employee engagement and productivity and even, employee retention.

Join Cebuana Lhuillier Advance, and move forward this 2023!

**The Cebuana Lhuillier Advance App is an easy-to-use platform for both mobile and desktop. It can be downloaded via Google Play and Apple Stores.