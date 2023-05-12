ADB’s new SPS: Will it go beyond aspirational commitments?

A major topic discussed in the Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) held in Incheon first week of May is the Bank’s Safeguards Policy Statement (SPS). A new SPS, updating the 2009 SPS, is due for release third quarter of this year.

As Asia’s biggest source of financing for infrastructure projects such as dams and power plants and social development programs such as health and education, the Bank is able to influence the economic and social development directions of over three dozen Asian Member States. At the national and community levels, the implementation of these Bank-funded projects and programs have direct environmental, social and economic consequences—some positive, some negative and a few even disastrous. In the old or 2009 SPS, the Bank declared that their projects and programs are not meant to inflict harm on the environment, disrupt the lives of indigenous peoples and create “involuntary resettlement” of people.

And yet, the NGO Forum on ADB, in a documentation of around 50 big ADB projects across Asia, found the Bank and its partner private sector developers non-compliant with the Bank’s SPS mantra not to do harm to the environment, community and IPs (see NGO Forum on ADB, 55 Years and Counting: Stories of Community Struggle for a Binding ADB Safeguards, 2023). In particular, there is a failure to observe the internationally-accepted requirement that infra projects in IP areas should involve the IP communities and should secure the “free, prior and informed consent” (FPIC) of these communities.

In the Incheon Meeting, a number of CSOs led by the Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development held a rally decrying the failure of the ADB to go green or greener despite the Bank’s declaration that it is supporting the goal of the Paris Agreement of 2015 to cool the Planet. Officially, the Bank has stopped financing the building of coal-fired power plants; and yet, the Bank has been doubling its support in the establishment of power plants using LNG, which emits the destructive methane that contributes to global warming just like the GHG produced by coal. Hence, the obvious solution is for the Bank to focus its resources on the renewables, not on coal and not on LNG or natural gas.

Now back to the new SPS. CSOs like the NGO Forum on ADB have been engaging the ADB, particularly the Bank’s Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department, on how to come up with a more comprehensive and stronger SPS that can guarantee the observance of environmental, social and economic safeguards in the implementation of each and every ADB-supported project. To this writer, the following are critical guiding principles in making such an SPS.

First, the new SPS should go beyond the aspirational. Yes, positive declarations by the Bank and other regional “financial development” agencies on their commitments to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on climate mitigation are important. But translating these commitments into concrete doable actions is another matter.

When Covid struck Asia in 2020, the ADB quickly launched its CARES program to help some Member Countries cover immediate budgetary shortfalls. The CARES program was a good opportunity for ADB to nudge and remind borrowing countries on the need to align social spending with their own SDG commitments. And yet, no clear alignment was made as reflected in some weaknesses in social spending. For example, the “targeting” approach used in providing social amelioration excluded so many poor such as the rural migrants, street vendors and mobile informal construction workers who are not in official government lists of social amelioration beneficiaries. A review by this author of the terms for the CARES loans shows that the ADB still has not developed a concrete system of aligning lending with SDG fulfilment, meaning going beyond a mere general declaration that the loan will help alleviate poverty.

Second, on labor standards, some of the findings of the ADB’s Independent Evaluation (2020) highlighted the lack of clarity on the inclusion of labor safeguards in the SPS and the consequent failure of many projects to address related issues of occupational and community health and safety, gender, climate change, etc. Although the ADB has an existing handbook on core labor standards published as early as 2006, the said handbook has no provisions on monitoring and reporting of labor compliance, and is silent on internationally-recognized labor rights such as hours of work, overtime pay, minimum wage, OSH and access to institutions for the redress and remediation of labor violations. The SPS should cover these basic labor rights and link them with the intertwining community, environmental and socio-cultural rights and concerns of the working people.

Third, the SPS should go beyond the mechanical checklist approach in the monitoring and evaluation of labor and other standards. In the case of environmental and labor standards, monitors and evaluators usually have a checklist of questions that are answerable through boxes of yes and no. But what really happens in most projects? The Bank, governments, private contractors and their compliance officers are unable to look into the environmental and labor impact of the labyrinthian system of business and labor contracting and sub-contracting that characterize most of these projects. The ADB and its partner government usually ask a private principal contractor to be conscientious in observing environmental and labor standards by providing him a folder of what to observe or not in relation to the treatment of the environment and the project workers.

And yet, in the case of labor, the reality on the ground shows that a principal or consortium of contractors in infra development can have a hundred or more suppliers and sub-contractors, each of whom have their own respective work brigades. These work brigades are overlooked by the checklist method. They are often “invisible” to the government’s labor inspectors and are usually treated badly by their bosses, e.g., long hours of work and below minimum wage compensation. Hence, there is a need to emphasize in the SPS the importance of strict observance of labor standards by all parties involved in an infra project, which means commitment by all these parties to a common understanding of their responsibility to their respective work brigades.

Fourth, there is a need to incorporate in the SPS the principle of Just Transition. The UN Environmental Program, together with the ILO and other UN agencies, has been advocating for a “just transitioning” in fulfilling or achieving a “green transformation” in a given country. Making the environment, economy and social life sustainable for all requires a Just Transformation and Just Transition programs. The transitioning should be fair and just to all, specifically to the workers of existing facilities and the communities hosting them. The general guide in realizing Just Transition is to ensure that “no harm” is inflicted by any project to the workers, communities and society. This means not only preventing violations of their human, labor, cultural and environmental rights but also engaging them on how to do things right.

This brings us then to the fifth guiding principle: the importance of having frank and sustained social dialogue with all concerned—before, during and after—the conceptualization and implementation of a project. Since projects of the ADB are justified in the name of the people and societal development, workers, communities, local governments and other concerned sectors should be acknowledged and treated as “Development Partners,” not as mere objects of development. This consultation-dialogue process may be time-consuming but the benefits to the ADB and the government and society are irreplaceable —minimization of moral hazards, avoidance of abuses and violations by contractors, avoidance of social conflicts, development of better ways of doing things, and people’s unified support to a project that is envisioned to benefit all.

To conclude, the ADB and its SPS framers need to go beyond the aspirational, beyond the mechanical checklist mentality, beyond the narrow idea that a project is simply an agreement between the ADB, government and a contractor.

Dr. Rene E. Ofreneo is a Professor Emeritus of the University of the Philippines. For comments, please write to reneofreneo@gmail.com.