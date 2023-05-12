A first in the Asia Pacific region

THE Gateway Group has laid claim to being the very first vehicle dealership in the country to adopt the new-look design for Hyundai showrooms in the entire Asia Pacific region.

And JAS Design & Build Development Corp., a company that just opened early last year, has the distinction of building this milestone showroom that will be followed by all Hyundai dealers in the region.

“ We were fortunate to have been given the opportunity by the Gateway Group to undertake the complete renovation of its 3000 sq.m. facility in Pasong Tamo in Makati. It was a chance to show the company’s high quality creative and engineering capabilities, and we were told Hyundai Philippines was happy about the end result,” related veteran marketing executive and JAS President Alvin Lu.

He is joined in the company by sportsman-businessman Jean Henri Lhuillier as Chairman, also President/CEO of the PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies, and another seasoned professional manager Alexander Ocampo as Chief Finance Officer.

The Pasong Tamo showroom, where JAS used new materials including LED panels for aesthetics, features spacious areas that accommodate four display vehicles, including an electric vehicle, complete with three charging stations in the parking, service, and showroom, with a comfortable lounge for customers.

“JAS is a combination design, construction, project and property management and renovation company that offers services through value engineering and state of the art technology, with the combined expertise and experience of its workforce,” added Lu.

The Pasong Tamo Hyundai showroom is the biggest completed project undertaken by the company and lined up already are other dealership facilities in Pasay and Camarines Sur on top of ongoing similar projects in North EDSA, and Malolos, Bulacan.

On the resorts side of its portfolio, JAS is also working on this market segment having completed UNWIND boutique hotels in Makati and Camiguin. “We are working simultaneously on related projects in Siargao, El Nido and Coron in Palawan. We have also been tapped to manage 64 properties in NCR and south of Manila,” concluded Lu.