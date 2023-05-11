Sharing Joy

The Rizal Monument was illuminated in European Union colors of yellow and blue to mark #EuropeDay2023 on May 7, with (from left) Consul Zsolt Ipolyi-Keller of the Embassy of Hungary, Deputy Exec Director Jezreel Apelar of the National Parks and Development Committee, Deputy Head of Mission Dalibor Mička of the Czech Republic Embassy, Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel of Germany, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ma. Elena Algabre, Ambassador Luc Véron of the EU Delegation to the Philippines and his spouse Nicole Weismann, First Secretary Frederic Grillet, and Deputy Head of Mission William Korbl of the Embassy of Romania. EU EMBASSY