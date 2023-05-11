Senior Citizens Party-list to ramp up efforts to boost elderly vaccination

With three million senior citizens still unvaccinated against Covid-19 and only 10 percent with a pneumococcal vaccine, the Senior Citizens party list vowed to ramp up its efforts to improve vaccination coverage among the elderly.

The Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens in the Philippines Inc. (CASCPI), also known as the Senior Citizens Party-list, is a sectoral group comprising different organizations and individuals representing the interests of the elderly. Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes represents over 12 million senior citizens nationwide as the Senior Citizens Partylist representative in the 19th Congress.

Atty. Charles de Belen, Legal and Legislative Head of the Partylist, cited three reasons why seniors remain unvaccinated.

“Most of the seniors remain fearful of the vaccine or vaccine hesitancy. They are afraid that the vaccine would prejudice their health,” said de Belen, adding that this type of information should be addressed and corrected.

“Vaccines still remain physically and economically inaccessible to senior citizens and less than 10 percent of our senior citizens are aware of vaccines,” he added.

De Belen was one of the speakers during the recent Health Connect media forum titled “Each Sector’s Role in The Big Catch-up.”

Multi-sectoral participation

The forum brought together representatives from the health, science, social services, legislative, and local government sectors to discuss collaborative strategies and showcase best practices in improving vaccination rates in the country.

Vaccines are physically inaccessible to seniors who are living alone with no relatives to support them. It may be difficult for them to go to the clinics or to the barangay for vaccination. Majority also cannot afford the cost of vaccines.

“Only 4 percent of the 12 million senior citizens have a monthly income or pension of around P30,000 and above. Majority live below P10,000 to P15,000 pension. In fact, more than 50 percent of them have access only to the social pension that we were able to increase to 1,000 per month,” said de Belen.

The implication of this, de Belen said, is the elderly may have to choose between having a vaccine which costs P1,000 to P3,000 or spending the money to buy food.

Points of action

To address these problems, the Senior Citizens Partylist came up with points of action which include a partnership with the PCOO-FOI arm (Presidential Communications Operations Office- Freedom of Information) to combat disinformation involving vaccines and information awareness campaigns through town hall meetings and social media platforms.

The group also supports house to house inoculation not just for Covid-19 but also for influenza and pneumococcal vaccines. Likewise, the group calls on government clinics and hospitals to ensure that they have enough supplies of vaccines for distribution and inoculation.

De Belen also discussed the Senior Citizens Partylist’s legislative agenda for vaccination.

“Make immunization accessible through legislation by expanding the available free vaccines to senior citizens under House Bill 2097 which recently passed the first reading in Congress.”

“Establish a Vaccine Institute in the Philippines under HB 6042 that has already been transmitted to the Senate and provide overall health and wellness to senior citizens by legislating for free annual medical checkups, establish Geriatric hospitals in every region in the Philippines and expand senior citizen discount to vitamins and supplements,” de Belen shared.

Through these efforts, the group aims to reduce the morbidity and mortality among seniors due to diseases that could have been prevented through vaccination.

Health Connect forum

The forum organized by the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association (PHAP), Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), Philippine Medical Association (PMA), and Sanofi Pasteur Inc., focused on “Each Sector’s Role in the Big Catch-up” to ensure the protection of people of all ages against vaccine preventable diseases.

According to PHAP Executive Director Teodoro Padilla, Health Connect started in 2020 as a platform to provide medically verified information for people to make informed decisions about their health. The forum remains relevant especially at this time.

“Due to the pandemic, among other reasons, we are witnessing the sharpest decline in immunization coverage rates not only in the Philippines but in many other countries,” said Padilla.

Padilla added that the Big Catch-up campaign seeks to emphasize the collective work and urgent action required to protect the people from vaccine preventable diseases.