Safe and cost-efficient contraception can be achieved through Mathematics

THERE was a time when birth control during the early days employed the use of traditional contraceptive methods or TCMs in order to control the size of a family in terms of the number of children, especially in countries with humongous population numbers. Some used to call it “child spacing.”

Aside from population control, the idea of family planning or child spacing was conceptualized in consideration of a couple’s financial capacity to raise children and provide them with the quality of life they deserve. By doing so, it reflected the kind of knowledge, thinking, attitude, and responsible decision-making that individuals possess in order to ensure that their children will grow up healthy and that their overall welfare is taken care of.

According to the National Library of Medicine of the National Center for Biotechnology Medicine, some of the known natural family planning methods include the coitus interruptus, more popularly known as the “withdrawal method.” Then there is the calendar method or rhythm method, where menstrual history is tracked to predict the time when a woman is most likely to ovulate and conceive. Using this method helps both ways, such as to ascertain the best days to have sex or days to avoid unprotected sex. This, however, would require the cooperation of both parties when it comes to careful record keeping.

Of course, in some countries, people employ certain customs or beliefs through the use of folk medicine and some herbs, but their efficacy and safety are highly doubtful, especially among practitioners of modern medicine.

To some, the best and safest way when it comes to family planning is through abstinence: it’s cheap, there are no side effects, though it frequently places a person’s will power and self-control to the test.

Then came the pills

PREGNANCY happens when a male’s sperm fertilizes the egg released from a woman’s ovary after sexual intercourse. According to webmd.com, the body’s hormones control the release of the egg from the ovary, which is called ovulation, and then prepares the body to accept the fertilized egg. The now-fertilized egg attaches to the womb or the uterus, and then develops into a baby.

From the TCMs came the hormonal contraceptives or pills, which webmd.com defined as pills that contain a small amount of estrogen and progestin hormones, which “inhibit your body’s natural hormones to prevent pregnancy.” One is to stop the body from ovulating, make it hard for the sperm to find an egg, and even change the lining of the womb.

These pills have shown remarkable efficiency and effectiveness in preventing pregnancy if taken exactly as directed. However, just like any other pill, it has potential health risks like blood clots, mood disorders, strokes or heart attacks.

Pills made more effective through math

DESPITE the success of hormonal pills, where most contain either or both estrogen and progesterone hormones to block ovulation, a team of mathematicians from the University of the Philippines-Diliman College of Science (UPD-CS) conducted a new math research. They discovered that the quantity of hormones in contraceptives can be reduced by as much as 92 percent without affecting its effectiveness.

The team, composed of UPD-CS Institute of Mathematics (UPD-CS IM) Ph.D. Mathematics graduate Brenda Lyn Gavina, and Associate Professor Dr. Aurelio de los Reyes V, together with collaborators Dr. Mette Olufsen of the North Carolina State University, Dr. Suzanne Lenhart of the University of Tennessee, and Dr. Johnny Ottesen of the Roskilde University of Denmark, analyzed the hormone levels of 23 women aged 20 to 34 years old with regular menstrual cycles.

Through their research, they found out that estrogen-only contraceptives could still remain effective even if hormone doses were reduced by as much as 92 percent. On the other hand, hormone doses in progesterone-only contraceptives could be decreased by as much as 43 percent and yet remain effective.

The team developed a modified menstrual cycle model to track natural hormone levels and the effect of hormones taken through contraceptives, and then used mathematics to determine the lowest amount of hormones needed to prevent ovulation. Aside from the lower hormone dosages, the study revealed that taking the pills before the tenth day of the menstrual cycle is just as effective in preventing pregnancy if taken daily.

The study thus opens further opportunities for expanded research in hormonal birth control. “With the rapid development of new implants and injections providing continuous administration, there is great potential to implement new treatment scheme minimizing dose,” the researchers concluded in their study, published last April 13 in the journal PLoS Computational Biology, a popular Mathematics journal.

“Reducing the dosage of hormonal contraceptives has been a longstanding objective of safer contraception. Our modeling/computational study suggests an effective and cost-efficient hormonal contraceptive administration,” Dr. de los Reyes said. “We also hope to build on the current model to investigate reproductive health concerns in women like polycystic ovarian syndrome [PCOS] and ovarian cysts. We would like to caution that our model is not directly translatable to clinical setup [or actual patients] as of yet, but the principles and its proof of concept could be potentially implemented to achieve safe and cost-efficient contraception.”

Image credits: Jcomp/Freepik.com





