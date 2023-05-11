Romualdez calls for enhanced investment and trade among Asean member-states

AS the region navigates the post-pandemic era, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday said Asean leaders must join hands for enhanced trade and investment among member states.

Romualdez, in a statement, said working together will sustain the region’s economic growth and create more jobs and business opportunities, as well as improved services, to uplift the lives of their citizens.

“As we navigate the post-pandemic era, we must enhance trade and investment among Asean countries, prioritize expanding and diversifying our economies, and develop digital infrastructure and supply chains,” said Romualdez.

Romualdez headed the Philippine delegation of the Asean Inter-parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), during the regional lawmakers’ interface with Asean heads of state on the first day of the 42nd Asean Summit at the Meruorah Convention Center, in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

“These actions will improve connectivity among our nations, facilitate the movement of goods, services, and people, and promote greater cooperation in areas such as science and technology, innovation, and human capital development. By doing so, we can enhance the competitiveness of our economies and position ourselves for sustained growth,” Romualdez said.

In his intervention during the AIPA-Asean interface, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recognized the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in synergizing regional efforts in tackling shared challenges.

The President recommended maintaining open communication and effective collaboration between the executive and legislative bodies to harmonize the laws and regulations across the region.

Earlier, Romualdez noted that the declaration World Health Organization ending its designation of Covid-19 as a public health emergency should pave the way for sustained economic growth for everyone’s benefit, particularly the poor.

“It should translate to increased mobility, more economic activities, and therefore additional job and income opportunities for our workers and their families,” the House leader said.

Romualdez also said that in addition to post-pandemic recovery efforts, Asean must also strive to put focus on healthcare and social protection to protect their people from the economic and social impacts of the pandemic.

He said Asean executive and legislative leaders must “acknowledge the importance of working together towards our shared goals through shared responsibility and collective action.”

“The Philippine Congress and our esteemed President, His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos Jr. share this commitment,” he added.

Romualdez said in their gathering that Asean leaders must seize “the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to building a sustainable and resilient future for all of our citizens.”

On Monday, the eve of his departure for Indonesia, Romualdez exhorted members of the House to work even harder to pass more pro-people bills included in the priority measures of the administration of President Marcos, in addition to those earlier adopted by the Legislative-Executive Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Several of these additional priority measures are related to the government’s effort to spur faster economic growth and enhanced social protection in the post-pandemic era such as the following: Ease of Paying Taxes, Maharlika Investment Fund, Amendment to Universal Health Care Act, Infrastructure Development Plan/Build Build Build Program, National Employment Action Plan, and Amendment to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act.

Also, Romualdez said the Asean Member-States should work together to address the impact of climate change, which poses a serious threat to the sustained growth of the countries in the region.

“As leaders, we must be proactive and take decisive action to enhance climate resilience and promote green economies by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and investing in sustainable infrastructure and transportation,” he said.

“Further, we also need to adopt a collaborative and holistic approach that leverages the strengths and resources of our individual nations in improving disaster risk reduction and management, promoting sustainable agriculture, and safeguarding biodiversity,” Romualdez added.

The Speaker also underscored the importance of diplomacy in addressing the threats to regional peace and stability. By strengthening existing mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation, he said Asean would help promote political and security cooperation among its members.

“By collaborating in a spirit of openness, cooperation, and mutual respect, we can create a more secure and prosperous future for our region and its people,” he said.