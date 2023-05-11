Remulla: Teves asked Timor Leste to reconsider its denial of his political asylum plea

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday disclosed that suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves asked Timor Leste to reconsider the denial of his plea for political asylum .

At a press briefing, Remulla said the information was relayed to him through a text message of a Philippine Embassy official in Dili, Timor-Leste’s capital city.

“He is still in Timor-Leste asking for reconsideration,” Remulla told reporters.

It can be recalled that Timor Leste denied Teves’ plea for asylum and instead gave him five days to leave the country.

Remulla stressed that the Department of Justice would object to Teves plea to seek asylum in any country.

“That is a continuing objection. I said the same thing to the Cambodian ambassador before when we got to know that he was trying to seek refuge in Cambodia. We told them this is a local case, a celebrated case, it’s in the headline, it’s easy to search and validate, and is under investigation by the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and we have complete press briefings in this matter,” the DOJ chief explained.

Teves has been tagged as the alleged mastermind in the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in a gruesome attack by several armed men on the governor’s residence in Pamplona town last March 4.

Aside from being implicated in the Degamo killing, Teves is also facing multiple murder charges before the DOJ over the 2019 killing of former Negros Oriental Board Member Miguel Dungog and two others, as well as complaints of illegal possession of firearms.

Meanwhile, Remulla dismissed the claim of Marlon Quibod of Hinubaan, Negros Oriental, that a certain “Mayor Fritz” could be behind the killing of Degamo.

Quibod surfaced at the NBI last Wednesday with his affidavit claiming that Arnel Libradilla, an old acquaintance and an alleged member of the New People’s Amy, tried to recruit him last January to join a group under alias “Brownie” that was tasked to kill Degamo.

In his statement, Quibod claimed that he saw Brownie, which he later learned as “Mayor Fritz” through a videocall arranged by Libradilla.

He said he refused Libradilla’s offer as he wanted to focus his attention on clearing his name as he has been previously charged with attempted homicide and murder.

Quibod said on March 6, he found out that Degamo had been assassinated and that Libradilla was also killed in the encounter with pursuing police and military operatives.

Remulla however said the NBI did not find Quibod’s statement credible.

He said people from Teves’ camp could be behind the move in a “desperate attempt to muddle the situation,” considering that the NBI is expected to formally file a case against the solon in connection with the Degamo killing.

Remulla said the NBI is likely to file the case today (Fridy) or on Monday, next week.

“I’ll tell you one thing. When things like this happen, you have a suspicion that there’s somebody orchestrating it and there is somebody playing up. From a PR point of view, they’re paying some people for the story. I am sorry to say that but it appears to be that way. Why? Because out of nowhere, here comes somebody with a story and suddenly everybody knows about it,’ Remulla said.

“It is just being fed to you, so don’t listen because these are people with no credibility. `To be credible, it must come from a credible source,” he added.

Quibod immediately left the NBI with his lawyers after submitting the sworn statement.

“This is from the Teves camp. It’s a desperate attempt to muddle the situation don’t allow yourself to fall prey to their operation,” he said.