PSMEX back-to-back with I-MTAP successfully launched at World Trade Center

The Philippine Subcon and Manufacturers Exhibition (PSMEX) 2023 back-to-back with The International Machinery Tools & Accessories Philippines (I-MTAP) 2023 exhibition was launched at the World Trade Center Metro Manila last April 26th.

The opening ceremonies were attended by keynote speakers from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) – Director General Mr. Tereso O. Panga represented by PEZA Group Manager Ms. Joy Alguso, and DOST-MIRDC (Department of Science and Technology, Metals Industry Research and Development Center) – Executive Director Engr, Robert O. Dizon, and from the Aerospace Industries Association of the Philippines (AIAP) – President Mr. Dennis Y. Chan and Chairman Mr. John Lee. Guests from various foreign embassies and from the government and private sectors were also present. Marketing Director of Market Access & Innovations (MAI) Events Management Philippines Ms. Angelica Andrea P. Barrios also gave her opening remarks.

PEZA Director General’s representative, Ms. Joy Alguso mentioned in her speech the current endeavors of the Philippine administration for the metalworks and subcon industry.

A government scientist’s perspective was given by DOST-MIRDC’s Executive Director Engr. Robert O. Dizon in his speech, citing the government’s role in providing platforms for local enterprises to feature their best practices. Director Dizon also mentioned some of the projects that DOST-MIRDC has to support the industry.

Meanwhile, Aerospace Industries Association of the Philippines (AIAP) President Mr Dennis Y. Chan expressed hope that this event will help revive industries affected by the pandemic in his opening remarks. Chairman Mr. John Lee closed the ceremonies with thanking all suppliers, sponsors, exhibitors, and media partners for the support and MAI Events Management Philippines mentioning the next PSMEX 2025 back to back with i-MTAP 2025 on April 30 to May 3, at Halls A to D of World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Photos was taken during the first day of the event where various activities took place from top to bottom, registration of visitors from different allied industries, at the bottom, exhibitors cocktail night an activity for camaraderie and networking at the right, a robotic and computer automated machine is being showcased by one of the exhibitors of i-MTAP.

I-MTAP showcased state-of-the-art products from the metal and its allied industries from leading manufacturers, subcontracting companies, services, local distributors as well as foreign suppliers.

I-MTAP 2023 incorporated the following events in the exhibition: International Industrial Automation and Robotics Philippines (I-AUTOROBOTS Philippines), International Sheet Metal Philippines (I-SM Philippines), International Machine Tools & Accessories Philippines (I-MT Philippines), International Instrumentations & Metrology Philippines (I-IMET Philippines), International Plastics Philippines (I-Plas Philippines), International Welding Philippines (I-Weld Philippines), International Hardware, Accessories, & Tools Philippines (I-HAT Philippines).

PSMEX 2023 on the other hand, catered to the needs of the Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Motorcycle manufacturing industries. The exhibition aimed to gather industrialists in the manufacturing and supporting industries of the Philippines, to showcase their capabilities to the whole world.

From upper left photo: President of Aerospace Industries Association of the Philippines Mr. Dennis Chan did the Opening Remarks for the 2nd PSMEX 2023. At upper right a one of the state-of-the-art machines are being demo by one of the exhibitors of i-MTAP 2023. The photo at the bottom shows a full pack attendees of one of the free technical seminars held last April 24, 2023.

Over 20 free technical seminars to enhance knowledge and awareness about the latest technologies in the industry were also held at the 4-day exhibition.

With the exhibitions’ success, the organizers hope that this will be a start to more meaningful relationships within the industry and beyond – and as event an organizer, Ms. Angelica Andrea P, Barrios wrote in her opening message, whether through business, or friendships, these relationships lead to uplifting the metals and subcon industry of the Philippines. It is also a perfect time to hold these two major events to take advantage of the upswing trends of the economy, this is the right time to get up, move forward and aim for a better tomorrow.