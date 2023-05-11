Petron earnings dip despite higher demand for oil in Q1

Petron Corp.’s first quarter earnings stood at P3.4 billion, slightly lower than last year’s P3.6 billion, mainly on account of higher financing cost.

The country’s largest oil company recorded consolidated revenues of P188.8 billion at end-March this year, 10-percent higher than the reported P172.3 billion for the same period last year. The increase was brought about by higher fuel demand as it sold consolidated volumes of 28.6 million barrels in the first three months, up 11 percent from 25.7 million barrels in the same period last year.

Commercial sales went up by 13 percent due to higher demand from the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Petron’s combined retail sales from the Philippines and Malaysia rose by 12 percent due to increased mobility.

“It’s still a promising start to the new year,” said Petron President Ramon S. Ang. “The consistent rise in fuel demand and better industry conditions, combined with our efficiency and volume-generating measures contributed to our results in the first quarter.”

Petron’s operating income of P8.4 billion in the first quarter was on a par with level recorded in the same period last year, mainly due to higher sales volume and strong regional refining margins. However, the increase in financing cost was partly tempered by the mark-to-market valuation of its commodity hedges, closing the period with a net income of P3.4 billion.

“Despite external challenges, we remain confident in our ability to navigate the highs and lows of this industry as we work on achieving a full financial recovery this year,” said Ang.

The company announced last month that it has commenced the construction of its coco-methyl ester (CME) plant at its Bataan refinery facility.

The CME plant, which costs an estimated P1.2 billion, will have a production capacity of 182 tons per day or 66,430 tons per year, based on Petron’s Environmental Impact Statement.

Petron said the CME plant will eliminate dependence on third-party suppliers and provide higher margins for diesel. This is aligned with Petron’s long-term vision to increase its resilience and further cut down its environmental impact.