PCPPI issues notice for Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Jollibee income down 10% sans one-time gains in Q1
Jollibee Foods Corp., the country’s largest fast food company, said its attributable income fell by more than 10 percent to P2.06 billion in the first quarter from last year’s P2.31 billion.
Jollibee Foods Corp., the country’s largest fast food company, said its attributable income fell by more than 10 percent to P2.06 billion in the first quarter from last year’s P2.31 billion.
The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) received a donation of a property measuring 859.34 square meters with an estimated value of around P50 million from Ayala Land Inc.
Megaworld Corp. on Wednesday said it posted a net income of P4.6 billion in the first quarter, some 30 percent higher than last year’s P3.5 billion as all core businesses registered strong revenue growth.
Petron Corp.’s first quarter earnings stood at P3.4 billion, slightly lower than last year’s P3.6 billion, mainly on account of higher financing cost.