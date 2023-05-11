PBBM backs ASEAN consensus on Myanmar

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said he backs the decision of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to expand its engagement with all political factions in Myanmar.

Marcos said ASEAN decided during its recently concluded 42nd Summit in Indonesia to also talk with the opposition party in Myanmar after its military regime still failed to act on its five-point consensus.

Among the provisions of the five-point consensus is for an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, humanitarian assistance by ASEAN and a visit by the regional bloc’s special envoy to Myanmar to meet with all parties.

“We have laid out the Five-Point Consensus and we put it forward to Myanmar but it has been two years and there has been no movement and we decided we must try – we must do it in other way,” the President said in his arrival statement at the Villamor Airbase.

“And there are many members who have experience in these long ongoing political negotiations and the advice is to engage everyone equally. And that is what we intend to do,” he added.

Myanmar was plunged in an ongoing civil war after a military took over its government in 2021. The ensuing conflict has led to numerous casualties.

Marcos reiterated his call to the government of Myanmar to adhere to the Five-Point Consensus to prevent further bloodshed.

During the recently concluded 42nd ASEAN Summit, the President also called for the deescalation of conflict in the Korean peninsula as well as the end of the Ukraine-Russia war

He urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to abide by prevailing UN Security Council Resolutions.

As for the ongoing war in Ukraine-Russia conflict, Marcos urged the opposing parties to peacefully resolve their dispute, which he said, causing global food and energy insecurity.