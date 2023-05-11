OPM stars and more at Winford

Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) continues to offer all kinds of excitement in San Lazaro, Manila, with a series of live performances by big-name artists, special room deals, and huge raffle prizes this entire month of May.

For music lovers, WRCM stays true to its support of original Pilipino music (OPM) with four exciting artists set to perform, live, at its entertainment hub, Hippodrome Bar & Lounge. On May 17, multi-platinum and WRCM mainstay Geneva Cruz takes the stage once again for another electrifying show while on May 20, multi-awarded King of OPM Theme Songs Erik Santos makes his WRCM debut with a one-night-only concert.

Then, on May 23, fan-favorite Wency Cornejo takes the stage to perform his hits Hanggang, Magpakailanman, and more. Finally, on May 26, household name Nyoy Volante will be back by popular demand to perform his signature hit Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko, among others.

Also, for a limited time only, those looking to surprise Mom with something special on Mother’s Day may check-in and dine in with her through the Stay ‘N Buffet room promotion. For just Php8,000nett, WRCM is offering an overnight stay in a spacious deluxe room with breakfast for two, plus a lunch or dinner buffet to boot. The selling period is until May 14 only, with a stay period from May 12 to May 15, 2023.

Finally, on the raffle front, members are invited to play for a chance to win big prizes in Wheels for the Win Xpander Xtravaganza. By simply earning 30 points daily between May 1 and May 27, 2023, for a raffle ticket, participants might just win Php250,000 cash in the May 13 draw, or a brand-new Mitsubishi Xpander in the May 27 draw.

WRCM is located in San Lazaro Tourism & Business Park, Santa Cruz, Manila. Hippodrome Bar & Lounge is WRCM’s signature entertainment venue and is located on the second floor of the 22-story resort. Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information or call the hotline at +63 (2) 8528-3600 for inquiries. You may also follow Winford Resort & Casino Manila on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on special events and promotions.