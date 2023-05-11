North Cotabato planters get indemnity checks for damaged crops

A total of 227 agrarian reform beneficiaries from Carmen, North Cotabato received indemnity checks with a combined amount of P708,515 as compensation for their damaged crops, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said.

The 227 recipient ARBs from barangays Kimadzil, Malapag, Palanggalan, Aroman, Bentangan, Kibenes, Ranzo, Tunganon, Tupig, Liliongan, Macabenban, and Poblacion were insured under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.’s (PCIC) Free Insurance Coverage and were also registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) of the government.

Cheryll Camariñas, DAR Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer, said the insurance program covers the farmers’ crops damaged by diseases, pest infestations, and natural calamities such as typhoons, tornadoes, and earthquakes, among others.

“We encourage other ARBs to enlist themselves under the RSBSA to avail of the free insurance program of the government,” she said.

The PCIC is the implementing agency of the government’s agricultural insurance program. Its principal mandate is to provide insurance protection to farmers against losses arising from natural calamities, plant diseases and pest infestations of their palay and corn crops as well as other crops.

It also provides protection against damage to or loss of noncrop agricultural assets including but not limited to machineries, equipment, transport facilities and other related infrastructures due to perils insured against.