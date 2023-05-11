Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) Performance (as of May 11, 2023) 

icap051123_xlsx
PHL economy posts Q1 growth of 6.4%, lowest in 8 quarters
THE growth of the Philippine economy slowed to 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest government data.
THE growth of the Philippine economy slowed to 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest government data.
President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday urged member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to provide support to nano businesses.
Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday reiterated his preference for diplomacy over military force as he attributed Israel’s economic progress in recent years to its friendly demeanor with other countries.
THE country’s value of production in agriculture and fisheries in the first quarter of 2023 was registered at P428.69 billion, representing an annual growth of 2.1 percent, the government reported on Wednesday.