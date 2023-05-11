Nestlé launches five Nature’s Bounty supplements in PHL

TWO years after acquiring the core brands of The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion, Nestlé has launched Nature’s Bounty in the Philippines, with five supplements that are non-GMO (genetically modified organism) and contain no artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners.

“Nature’s Bounty, globally, has about 450 different kinds [of products]. This is just the first of 10 phases of product launches that we’re going to have,” Tina Samaco, cluster business manager for the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam of Nestlé Health Science, said during their media kick off last May 4 in Pasay City.

According to her, obtaining this high-growth brand has made Nestlé a global leader not only in vitamins and minerals, but also in nutritional supplements. She noted: “The main thrust of Nestlé is really to provide everything our consumers need in terms of health and well-being.”

Being free from infirmity or disease can be difficult to achieve at all times. However, there are ways to prevent these illnesses, one of which is taking health supplements.

“It has been proven that with the supplements, they make people achieve goals by having these products with the right amount of proper nutrients,” Nestlé Health Science Medical & Scientific Affairs Manager Dr. Jimmy Bautista explained.

Amid the glut of such products in the market at present, the company sees to it that it offers what Filipinos really need today—Fish Oil, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Melatonin, L-Carnitine and L-Arginine.

“They are the first five products that we initially brought here in the country because they already have high awareness among the consumers and there’s already a need,” Nestlé Health Science Marketing Lead Moe Javier pointed out.

Fish Oil

DERIVED from the tissues of oily fish, it contains omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). They are considered “good” fats that aid in maintaining triglyceride levels within a normal range and reducing risk of coronary heart disease. With such attributes, fish oil helps take care of the heart better.

“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer in the Philippines. So we made sure that it’s part of the first phase of our launch,” she said.

Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil is odorless and enteric coated to minimize fishy burps and is purified to eliminate mercury so it’s guaranteed to have only the purest ingredients.

Ginkgo Biloba Extract

ALSO known as maidenhair, Ginkgo Biloba is a plant that has been used since ancient times to heal various health ailments. In fact, it’s reported to be “the most commonly ingested herb for brain health”. Hence, it’s now mostly utilized to treat dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as sharpen the mind.

Dr. Bautista cited that studies have proven that it helps dilate the blood vessels and makes the blood less sticky. The end result will be better blood circulation in the brain.

“That means more oxygen goes to the brain and rehabilitation also of post-stroke patients is better, so memory is preserved,” he said.

Served in easy-to-swallow capsules, Nature’s Bounty Ginkgo Biloba is convenient to take once a day.

Melatonin

TO remedy the occasional sleeplessness or enhance the quality of rest, melatonin promotes tranquil sleep. Taking it makes one feeling refreshed, revitalized, and ready for the day.

Melatonin, often referred to as the “sleep hormone,” is naturally produced by the brain. It makes a person fall asleep faster and stay in slumber longer.

“We know that it has been very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, and at the height of the health crisis, it continues to be so. That’s the reason why we also included it in our initial batch of supplements,” said the marketing lead of Nestlé Health Science.

Guaranteed quality, Nature’s Bounty Quick Dissolve Melatonin comes in a natural cherry flavor with no artificial ingredients.

L-Carnitine

THIS endogenous substance produced naturally by the body is a fat burner. L-Carnitine assists in boosting metabolism and supports heart health. Also, it plays a pivotal role in making fatty acids available for muscle tissue, which improves exercise performance and recovery.

“Unfortunately, not everyone would have sufficient amounts of L-Carnitine in the body. So we recommend to take in extrinsic or external L-Carnitine to improve the metabolism because the calories that we take in can be converted into energy,” Dr. Bautista shared. “At the same time, theoretically and medically proven, would be the fatty acids from our fat stores are converted into energy. So you keep those unwanted fats at bay or away.”

The best way to do so is to take Nature’s Bounty L-Carnitine. It is laboratory tested and found with high quality.

L-Arginine

FOR healthy blood flow, vascular function, wound healing and heart health, L-Arginine is known for these benefits. It is one of 20 amino acids that help the body build protein, which is essential in repairing cells and making new ones.

“L-Arginine is very special to our hearts as Nestlé Health Science because we’re more exposed to it in the medical side,” Javier said. “But we’ve seen also during the height of pandemic that there have been a lot of patients because of the limited manpower in the hospitals. They needed L-Arginine to prevent bed sores.”

Nature’s Bounty L-Arginine is available in a 1000mg 30 count bottle.

“At Nature’s Bounty, we’re serious about supporting your health through our products that are backed by science. We want more for our consumers, which is why we never settle when it comes to making wellness solutions that work harder and are formulated to be stronger and protect you longer,” Dr. Bautista stressed.

The newly-launched Nature’s Bounty products are now available in Mercury Drug, South Star Drug, and Rose Pharmacy stores nationwide, and on Nestlé Health Science’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.