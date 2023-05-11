NBI moves to cancel suspended Rep.Teves’ passport, force return to PHL

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is eyeing to ask the Department of Justice (DOJ) to cancel the passport of suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves to force him to return to the country and face possible trial for various criminal offenses, including the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others last March 4.

Remulla said the request is likely to be formally submitted by the NBI to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) once it filed the murder charges before the DOJ against Teves in connection with Degamo’s killing.

He said the complaint is expected to be filed before the DOJ either on Friday or Monday.

“When we file the case, we will file the cancellation [of Teves’ passport],” Remulla said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

Remulla also said Teves is still in Timor Leste despite the denial of his application for a protection visa with intent of asylum as reported by the Ministry of Interior of Timor-Leste to the DFA on Tuesday.

Teves was given five days to leave Timor Leste, according to the DFA.

The DOJ chief said he expects Teves to go back to South Korea following Timor Leste’s denial of his plea for asylum.

“I think he will go back to Korea. He was seen in Korea, Cambodia and Bangkok [Thailand] where most of his people are. I think he will just go around these countries. When the charges are filed, we will file for cancellation of his passport,” Remulla pointed out.

In a letter to the DOJ dated April 29, 2023 from the country’s ambassador to Timor Leste, the Philippine government was informed that Teves is in the capital city of Dili where he applied for a protection visa with intent to seek an asylum.

In response, Remulla sent the DFA a letter relaying his opposition on the grant of asylum on that ground that he is to be charged in the coming days for the murder of Degamo and nine others.

Aside from being implicated in the Degamo killing, Teves is also facing multiple murder charges before the DOJ over the 2019 killing of former Negros Oriental Board Member Miguel Dungog and two others, as well as complaints of illegal possession of firearms.

The DOJ has also moved to designate Teves as a terrorist due to his alleged involvement in several high-profile killings and other criminal activities.

Remulla said the Anti-Terrorism Council-Technical Working Group (ATC-TWG) has already convened to discuss the possibility of declaring Teves a terrorist aside from being a person of interest in several murder cases.

No legal basis

Reacting to the plan to have his client’s passport canceled, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said such action has no legal basis at this time.

“There are only three instances when a Philippine passport may be canceled, when one is a fugitive from justice; when one has been convicted of a crime, and when the passport was fraudulently acquired or has been tampered with,” Topacio said.

Topacio also refused to comment on Timor Leste’s denial of Teves’ application for asylum, citing lack of information.

In another interview with justice reporters, Remulla clarified that the NBI will request for the cancellation of Teves’ passport only after it filed a case with the prosecutors.

He admitted that the right to travel is a constitutional right, which should be respected.

“We will only cancel it when there is a cause to cancel it, which is a court case for murder or terrorism or whatever cases,” Remulla stressed.

However, Remulla said the NBI will also seek the cancellation of Teves’ diplomatic passport if it was used in his travels.

“But we will validate that information, if he used the diplomatic passport when he went to another country. Then, we can seek its cancellation because a diplomatic passport is not a right but a privilege given to government officials,” the DOJ chief explained.

“But since he is suspended from the House, he should not be using it, all members of the House have diplomatic passports,” he noted.

The DOJ, according to Remulla, will also check if he also has the so-called golden passport, which is being sold by different states.

“We can find out, that has been a tip to us that he is also a holder of another passport from another jurisdiction,” Remulla said.

Interpol notice

Remulla also disclosed that a notice has already been issued by the International Criminal Police Organization also known as Interpol against Teves.

The DOJ earlier asked the Interpol to put Teves on “blue notice” in order to track his whereabouts.

“There’s already a notice. What is happening now is we’re being informed of his movements by all jurisdictions, they will inform us of his movements. That’s why Timor Leste immediately informed us of his arrival,” Remulla said.

Remulla insisted that Teves should be considered as a fugitive because he is wanted for legal processes that may be served on him in the country such as subpoenas.

“I think you understand that these subpoenas are orders of bodies to answer charges based on documents given…It’s an apparent move to try to evade the jurisdiction of the country,” Remulla said.

Teves has raised concerns on his and his family’s safety in refusing to return to the country.