NAPC: Government sets 8% poverty reduction goal

DAVAO CITY—The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos is targeting to lower poverty incidence by as much as 8 percent of the population, or roughly 9.09 million, and the government’s anti-poverty commission said marginalized sectors could vastly contribute to this target by participating in crafting development plans in their localities.

Girlie Amarillo, head executive assistant to the Secretary of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), said the Marcos administration wanted to bring down the incidence of poverty and instructed NAPC to help craft the necessary programs.

He said the target could be doable anyway, saying that poverty incidence figures have been fluctuating.

Poverty Incidence reports are commonly derived from the three-year periodic conduct of the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES) based on average income requirement for a family of five. In the last FIES done in 2021, poverty incidence was recorded at 18.1 percent, up from 16.7 percent in 2015 but down from 23.5 percent in 2019.

In the 2021 poverty incidence, it was estimated that some 19.99 million Filipinos were poor in an estimated population of more than 109 million. With an estimated population reaching 113 million this year, the Marcos administration’s targeted reduction would cover about 9.09 million Filipinos.

A March 26 to 29 Social Weather Stations survey showed a high self-rated perception of poverty among Filipinos, with as many as 51 percent of Filipino households rating themselves as poor, and only 19 percent saying they are not poor.

The NAPC, he said, would be coordinating with the Cabinet departments on the programs that would suit each department.

On Monday, the NAPC gathered the different sectors under the agency for a Mindanao-wide conference on sectoral issues as it wanted to consolidate all the concerns confronting them.

Rodrigo Olarte, Basic Sector representative for the urban poor, said the issues and concerns in almost all regions of Mindanao “are about land issues, problems about ownership, demolition.” Most of these are also recurring, he added.

Amarillo said NAPC would consolidate all these regional issues and would incorporate them into the National Anti-Poverty Action Agenda to become part of the Philippine Development Plan.

Amarillo said the programs would be distributed and implemented by various government agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and many other agencies.

He said the crafting of the action agenda would allow the basic sectors to participate “in a democratic space to change society.”

“The sectors are here to craft recommendations in the four dimensions of poverty for government agencies and LGUs [local government unit] to carry in their programs,” he added.

Amarillo said that the affected sectors should be involved in the making of the development plans in their respective local governments to ensure that their issues would be addressed at their level.