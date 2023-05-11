Men’s beach volley squads beat Timorese

PHNOM PENH—The national men’s team breezed past Timor Leste to gain momentum in beach volleyball action of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Otres beach in Preah Sihanouk.

Jaron Requinton and Ranran Abdilla booked a 21-7, 21-13 win over Timor Leste’s Fabricus Correia and Joel Savio Valente and Jude Garcia and James Buytrago followed suit with a 21-13, 21-11 beating of Fernandez Xavier and Jonio Freites in Group A.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara was delighted with the opening win.

“It’s a good start to motivate the women’s team of Jovelyn Gonzaga and Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina,” Suzara said.

Rondina and Gonzaga won the gold medal in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour last December in Subic. Bernadeth Pons and Dij Rodriguez make up the other women’s pair.

“It’s a good start for the men’s team and we’re hoping they sustain this victory. At the same time, we pray that our women’s team will follow,” Suzara said. “It’s still a long way to go for the team but at least we’ve won today.”

The men will face Cambodia on Friday, Vietnam on Saturday and Laos on Sunday.

The women battle Vietnam on Friday, Thailand on Saturday and Malaysia on Sunday in Group B.

The men’s and women’s teams are hoping to surpass their bronze finish in Hanoi last year.

The top two teams from each group will go to the semifinals.

The women’s indoor team, meanwhile, overwhelmed Singapore, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13, to advance to the semifinals from Group B late Thursday.

The Filipinas went 2-1 won-lost in Group B. They opened up with an easy win over Cambodia but lost to Vietnam. Singapore fell to 1-2 record

Thailand went in three matches in Group B.