Marcos, new Lao PM eye more trade, investments

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is now eyeing to sign new trade and investment deals and bilateral agreements with the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR).

He made the pronouncement during his bilateral talk with newly-appointed Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit Indonesia on Wednesday.

The President said he wants to explore business opportunities in PDR as it also undergoes pandemic recovery.

“There’s much potential, now that our economies, especially here in ASEAN and around the region, have begun to show signs of life after the pandemic,” Marcos said.

The President said other areas, where both Philippines and PDR can benefit are tourism, health, education as well as expansion of “professional exchanges.”

Currently, he said a large number of Filipinos are already employed in the PDR.

“We have 2,000 more or less Filipino nationals who are living in Lao and working in Lao PDR and we are very proud of the contributions that they have made, especially in the educational sector,” Marcos said. Marcos invited Siphandone to visit the country to further discuss the opportunities.

For his part, the Laotian premier invited Marcos on behalf of Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith to make a state visit to the PDR.

The President said is looking forward to more cooperation with PDR especially as it hosts the 43rd ASEAN Summit next year.