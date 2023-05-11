Makati Medical Center offers awake craniotomy surgery for brain tumor patients

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) offers awake craniotomy surgery for patients with brain tumors located in areas of the brain that control speech and motor function. This highly specialized surgical technique provides a safer and more effective way to remove brain tumors while minimizing the risk of neurologic deficit.

Awake craniotomy involves anesthetizing only the scalp, allowing the patient to remain awake throughout the procedure. This enables the Neurosurgeon to stimulate the brain electrically, mapping out the areas that can be safely removed while ensuring that vital brain areas are not damaged. “Our Neurosurgeons at Makati Medical Center are experienced in performing awake craniotomy surgery, and we are proud to offer this advanced technique to our patients,” said MakatiMed Medical Director, Saturnino P. Javier, MD.

“Our Neurosurgeons have been performing awake craniotomy surgery since 2018,” added Dr. Javier. “The expertise and experience of our medical professionals guarantee that our patients receive optimal care not only during the surgical procedure but also in the postoperative period.”

Makati Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality healthcare experience for its patients. Performing awake craniotomy surgery demonstrates their commitment to staying at the forefront of their field and using the latest techniques to achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients.

For more information regarding awake craniotomy surgery, you may contact the Section of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosciences through MakatiMed On-Call at +632.88888 999, email mmc@makatimed.net.ph, or visit www.makatimed.net.ph.