Maj. Gen Rojas assumes post as new Marine commandant

A new commander of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) has been installed more than a month after its former chief was designated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as the number three man of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Veteran Marine commander Major Gen. Arturo G. Rojas assumed as the 36th commandant of the PMC following a change of command ceremony early this week wherein he replaced Lt. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan, according to Marine spokesman Capt. Jarald Rea.

Gaerlan was appointed by Marcos in March as the military’s deputy chief of staff, replacing Lt. Gen. William Gonzales, who was appointed as the acting deputy chief of staff following the retirement of Vice Admiral Rommel Anthony Reyes.

Before his appointment as Marine commandant, Rojas was the commander of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) of the AFP.

Prior to that, he had served as the deputy commander of the AFP Western Mindanao Command, the unit’s acting commander and chief of the 2nd Marine Brigade based in Tawi-Tawi.

A native of Koronadal City and a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1990, Rojas spent his early military career with the Marine Battalion Landing Team – 3 (MBLT-3), MBLT-9 and 61st Marine Force Reconnaissance Company.

The Marine commandant, who specializes in special operations, had been previously deployed to Sulu, Bulacan, Cotabato City, Quezon province, Basilan, Zamboanga, Kalinga and Apayao.

Rojas holds a Master of Science in Defense Analysis (Special Operation/Low-Intensity Conflict) from the US Naval postgraduate school in Monterey, California, USA and a Master in Public Management Major in Department and Security from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the 5th Fighter Wing of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the 14th Fighter Squadron of the United States Air Force (USAF) participated in a Cope Thunder air-to-air combat training that focused on defensive and offensive counter air operations at Clark Air Base in Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Tuesday.

During the simulation exercise, skilled fighter jet pilots from both air forces showcased their expertise in executing both defensive and offensive counter air drills utilizing four of PAF’s FA-50 aircraft and six F-16 fighter jets of the USAF.

“The whole goal was to teach them how we do our briefing, execution, and debriefs so that we can increase our interoperability throughout the region as well as build a relationship with their pilots on the ground,” said Cpt. Frank Martin, a USAF fighter pilot.

Cpt. Ferdinand Jose of the PAF emphasized that these exercises enable the forces to simulate multiple threats, react effectively as a coalition, and prepare themselves for any possible contingency.

According to him, air power is critical in modern warfare, and these training exercises are vital in improving the forces’ readiness and interoperability.

The original Cope Thunder Exercise was a multilateral Air Force event between the United States and its allied countries. It was first held in 1976 and continued annually in the Philippines until its discontinuation after the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in 1990.

The multilateral exercise was then moved to Alaska and was dubbed as “Red Flag Alaska.”

In 2016, the Philippines and US Air Forces started their bilateral exercises in 2016 dubbed as BACE-P or Bilateral Air Contingent Exercises-Philippines, where this year, it was named as COPE THUNDER 23-1, which the PAF said essentially revived the Cope Thunder Exercises after more than three decades.