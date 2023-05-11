Let’s get ‘vaxxed’ for family protection

IT is good to see that everyone is back to their usual activities. It is also great to see most schools at 100 percent in face-to-face or at least hybrid learning. On the other hand, all these in-person interactions also expose us and our families to health risks. It is good that global wellness brand Watson’s recently launched their “Watsons Vaxxed Office Hit” campaign, which highlights how vaccination can protect Filipinos from the ill-effects of flu, HPV and pneumonia.

Vaxxed Office Hit features a series of trailers and posters for what appears to be movies with post-apocalyptic themes. Through compelling illustrations delivered in eye-catching, movie trailer-style materials, the campaign encourages the public to sign up for their flu, HPV and pneumonia vaccines.

“We invite everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. It is the safest and most effective way to stop infectious diseases,” shares Dr. Lulu Bravo, executive director, Philippine Foundation for Vaccination.

“There are many diseases to watch out for, but advances in medicine have allowed us to protect ourselves through vaccination. Watsons is making it easier to protect ourselves by making immunization more accessible and affordable,” shared Jared de Guzman, Watsons customer director.

This year, the dominant flu strain circulating the globe is Influenza A (H3N2) and it has been associated with more severe flu seasons. Meanwhile, subtype H3N2 is known to cause more severe illnesses in young children and older adults. For his part, Dr. Eroll Yabut of the Health Promotion Bureau of the Department of Health lauded the attention-grabbing and educational materials.

“It really makes you think about your health and what you will do after watching. It’s important for people to get vaccinated as it is our best bet against preventable diseases.” Yabut also noted that lack of proper information on vaccines is a big contributor to vaccine hesitancy, and that awareness efforts like Watsons Vaxxed Office Hit campaign can help meet this gap.

In a separate statement, Teodoro Padilla, executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), shared, “The Covid-19 pandemic has immensely contributed to the decline in vaccination coverage in the Philippines and many other countries. We are pleased to collaborate with Watsons Philippines in ‘The Big Catch-up’ campaign to stress the urgent call for the people to help protect themselves from vaccine-preventable diseases. It is time for us to get back on track because vaccines help people of all ages live full and healthy lives.” PHAP represents the innovative medicines and vaccines sector in the country.

There are more than 25 safe and effective vaccines that can stop diseases, protect health, and mitigate outbreaks. Below are three diseases that can be prevented by vaccines:

INFLUENZA. Influenza, or the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and even the lungs at any time of the year. It is marked by fevers, chills, coughing, a sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

It is transmitted through close contact with an infected person, or even touching objects contaminated by the virus. Compared to the common cold, the flu is worse and its symptoms are more intense. It causes mild to severe illness, and even death. Up to 650,000 people worldwide die from the flu each year. This year, the dominant flu strain circulating the globe is Influenza A (H3N2) and it has been associated with more severe flu seasons. Meanwhile, subtype H3N2 is known to cause more severe illnesses in young children and older adults.

PNEUMONIA. Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes the air sacs to be filled with fluid or pus. Its symptoms include coughing, fever, sweating, chills, shortness of breath, chest pain, loss of appetite, fatigue, and nausea and vomiting. Pneumonia is caused by a variety of factors such as viruses, bacteria and fungi. It is the single largest infectious cause of death in children around the world.

HUMAN PAPILLOMAVIRUS (HPV). Human Papillomavirus, or HPV, is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world. There are usually no symptoms and it goes away on its own, but the virus may cause painless growths or lumps around the genital area. It is usually transmitted via sex or skin-to-skin sexual contact with an individual who has the virus. If untreated, HPV infections can cause cancer.

Watsons continues to lead the way in promoting and providing access to holistic health and wellness solutions, expert care and advice, and a platform for health literacy. The global brand in health and beauty retail is offering vaccination services for the Influenza A (H3N2), pneumonia, and HPV in its network of more than 1,000 stores in the Philippines.

