Lender receives award

THE Bank of China (HK) Ltd.-Manila Branch announced it was awarded “Best Renminbi Bank 2022” by the Asset Publishing and Research Ltd.

This achievement reinforces the bank’s significant participation in the renminbi market in the Philippines, the lender said.

“We’re honored to receive such a distinguished award. It is a testament to the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of our teams in providing the best RMB products and services to our valued clients,” Hu Xinquan, country head of Bank of China, was quoted in a statement as saying. “This achievement confirms our focus on innovation and service excellence in order to contribute to the growth of the financial services industry in the Philippines.”