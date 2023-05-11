‘Financial inclusion also about usage of systems’

FINANCIAL inclusion is not just about the quantity of people included but also about maximizing their usage of the financial systems.

Speakers at the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit Philippines” said this is a phenomenon that the Philippines and the rest of the world should look out for—that it is not just about providing people access to savings accounts, but also enabling them to leverage other financial services.

“I think we tend to ignore this for the Philippines: Digital adoption is not yet very very far,” Union Bank of the Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Albert Raymond C. Cuadrante said during the event.

Cuadrante said that while the pandemic has boosted financial inclusion numbers to 50 percent of Filipino adults from 70 percent without access before Covid happened, not everyone that was included “used it to their benefit: they are more transactional.”

A key component to bringing financial inclusion numbers up would be to leverage AI and new technologies to bring other financial services down to the grassroots.

“Obviously, as a technology company, we’re relying on the data. But I would go further. I think there is no such thing as bad risk. There’s only bad rates and pricing is a huge factor that can be leveraged to bring people into the financial system. So of course, you can price a loan product higher to bring somebody in. Now if we don’t use data after that it becomes predatory. But I think the basic idea behind the digital bank licenses is exactly this. Give the banks a little bit more pricing power, so that they can bring people in and then by nature of them being digital, they can manufacture and leverage the data to then reload you know as much better rates as people progress on their on their financial journey,” UBX Philippines Corp. President John Januszczak said. This also enables lenders to maximize the customer lifetime value (CLTV), Januszczak added, with the consumer journey being hyper personalized.

Panelists at the summit also agreed that financial literacy will be a key component to include more people, while enabling them to leverage financial systems to their benefit.

“Inclusion needs to go together with financial literacy. We have to look at digital financial literacy to navigate [the financial systems] and to practice good financial hygiene,” Alliance for Financial Inclusion Head of Policy Analysis and Guidance Robin Newnham said.