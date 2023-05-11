Filipino golfers absorb heartbreaking playoff losses

SIEM REAP—The Philippines absorbed heartbreaking losses to Cambodia and Indonesia in team match play for a fruitless campaign in golf at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Thursday.

Rianne Malixi yielded to Yin Harmonie in sudden death as she failed to match the Cambodian’s birdie from six feet on No. 9 of the Garden City course in Phnom Penh as the Philippines bowed to the hosts in the knockout head-to-head quarterfinals featuring nine teams.

Malixi, who delivered the lone medal—a team bronze—last year in Vietnam—chipped in for birdie to nip Singapore’s Suanne Loh on the fourth playoff hole.

Falling short of medal at fourth place in individual play Wednesday, the International Container Terminal Services Inc.-backed Malixi tried to steer the Philippines into contention in team play but lost to Preap Lien in their quarter duel.

LK Go, however, tripped Harmonie, paving the way for the sudden death.

In men’s team play, the Philippines yielded to Indonesia as EnriqueDimayuga, the best-placed Filipino at joint fifth in individual play, lost to Amadeus Susanto on the first playoff hole on No. 10 in their quarterfinal face-off.

Wyeth Dumdumaya trounced Jonathan Hartono, 4&2, but Aidric Chan dropped a 0-2 setback to Ryan Latief. Dimayuga and Susanto settled for an all-square match that led to the playoff.

Like Malixi, Dimayuga wound up with a par against Susanto’s birdie as the Indonesians advanced to the semis against Vietnam, led by individual gold medalist Khanh Hung Le, which swept Laos in their side of the match play.

Rookie Dumdumaya dominated Hartono and held a 3-up lead with six holes to go on his way to victory but many-time national team mainstay Chan fell by two holes after 13 holes and never recovered, enabling Latief to pound out the win.