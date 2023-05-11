Fencers settle for silver, bronze

PHNOM PENH—Noelito Jose settled for a silver medal and Jylyn Nicanor added a bronze in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games fencing competitions at the Choy Changvar Convention Center’s Hall B on Thursday.

Jose suffered an 11-15 setback at the hands of Singaporean Si To Jian Tong to settle for the silver medal in men’s epee. It was Jose’s second straight silver at the games.

He reached the championship round after repulsing another Singaporean fencer Simon Lee, 14-13, and booted out compatriot Lee Ergina, 15-9, in the quarterfinals.

Finishing with a 4-1 win-loss record in Pool A preliminaries allowed Jose to advance to the main draw.

Nicanor, meanwhile, took the bronze medal in women’s sabre after absorbing an 11-15 loss to Singaporean Jessica Ong, 13-15, in the semifinals.

The 30-year-old Nicanor made it to the semifinals with her 15-11

edging of Cambodian Sorn Nich.

Nicanor’s 4-1 card in the Group stage provided her a ticket to the main draw.

