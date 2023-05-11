DENR’s ‘big brother, small brother’ strategy for miners raises eyebrows

Anti-mining groups are skeptical of the plan of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to integrate a “big brother-small brother” strategy for miners in the implementation of social development and management programs (SDMP).

According to the Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM), a network of mining-affected communities, “while the intent is laudable, we anticipate problematic policy and implementation implications.”

ATM was reacting to a recent pronouncement made by the DENR Secretary Maria Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga stating that it is high time for big mining firms to help small-scale miners meet their social development projects by setting aside a portion of their social development fund for the purpose.

“There must be a way to negotiate the resilience of communities where mining is happening, the social development needs to happen,” Loyzaga said in a recent interview. “This way, inclusivity in terms of the progress of the community as a whole can really be institutionalized,” the DENR chief was quoted in a news release.

Yulo-Loyzaga described the big brother-small brother strategy as one that would include capacitating small miners and enhancing the resilience of mining communities.

Moreover, the DENR chief said there is a need to revisit the social development funding of large mining companies.

“In this government, you cannot move forward with your for-profit agenda without a national dividend that redounds to a local community. And that’s the bottom line,” she said.

DENR Administrative Order No. 2010-21, or the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 7942, otherwise known as the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, requires mining contractors and permit holders to establish an SDMP, which aims for the sustained improvement in the living standards of host and neighboring communities.

The SDMP has a timeline of five years, and is funded by the companies themselves by allocating 1.5 percent of their annual expenses.

Out of this allocation, 75 percent goes to community development, while 10 percent goes to the development of mining technology and geosciences, and the remaining 15 percent is used for an information, education, and communication campaign.

Loyzaga said that under the Marcos administration, the mining industry is open for responsible miners who consider not only the environmental aspects of mining but also promote social development.

But ATM is totally against the DENR chief’s big brother-small brother plan.

“First, the SDMP was designed to benefit the communities hosting and affected by mining operations. If the SDMP were to be used to benefit small-scale miners, this in effect takes away financial resources that were originally intended for affected communities and local governments. Identifying and prioritizing a specific sector, e.g. the small-scale miners, works only to benefit a few and is a form of favoritism, while the broader whole community collectively feels the impacts of the mining project,” the group pointed out.

Because small-scale mining is not allowed within the tenement of large-scale mining operations, it would be safe to assume that the strategy will be implemented with a large-scale miner putting its SDMP funds to support a small-scale mining project that is outside of its mining tenement, the group concluded.

“So we ask, why should SDMP funds be used for the benefit of a group that are living or working outside of the affected or impacted areas of the large-scale mining project?”

ATM also reminded the DENR that it has yet to complete the registration of all small-scale mining activities throughout the country.

“Will this strategy be limited to areas officially declared and categorized as ‘Minahang Bayan’? There are many illegal and unmonitored small-scale mining activities that are not officially Minahang Bayans, will they be covered as well?” the group asked.

According to ATM, this situation may mean the “universe” of small-scale mining workers that can be reached by this strategy is a small set, since DENR can’t reliably identify where all these miners are.

“It also means that DENR will have to immensely improve the information about small-scale miners who can be targeted to engage. So, the important elements of who are the small-scale mining workers, where are they, and what they need remain unanswered,” the group added.

“Finally, this strategy appears to be a ‘passing-the-buck’ move of DENR. DENR must first show and prove that they have a clear direction on supporting and regulating small-scale mining in the country, which is clearly mandated by RA 7076 or the Peoples Small-scale Mining Act.

Amendments to both the Philippine Mining Act or RA 7942 and RA 7076 itself, might be necessary before the government asks the large-scale miners to “share” the SDMP, ATM said.