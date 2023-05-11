Cricket adds silver medal to PHL coffers

PHNOM PENH—Cricket contributed a silver medal to the Philippine coffers in women’s 6-a-side event at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the AZ Group Cricket Oval Wednesday.

After losing to Indonesia, 25-78, the team bounced back and advanced to the final after a 54-42 win over host Cambodia.

The Philippine women’s 6-a-team is composed of Jennifer Alumbro, Jhon Andreano, Josie Arimas, Shanilyn Asis, Catherine Bagaoisan, Jona Eguid, Joelle Galapin, Mar Mandia, Johannah McCall, Lolita Olagiure, Romela Osabel, Riza Penalba, April Saquilon, Simran Sirah, and Alex Smith.

The country’s women’s T10 team is set to compete for a gold on the final day of the SEA Games on May 16 against an opponent still to be determined.

“The T10 event is not finished yet but the Philippine women’s team has already secured a guaranteed silver medal in that event as well,” said Faisal Khan, the Philippine Cricket Association chief executive officer.

Cricket debuted in the 2017 SEA Games, and made its comeback this year.

“Getting a medal in their first appearance is a big achievement. I can see a much-better performance in future events,” Khan said.