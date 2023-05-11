Coco products exporter cuts carbon footprint

Axelum Resources Corp., a manufacturer and exporter of coconut-based products, on Tuesday said it managed to reduce its direct carbon footprint by 5 percent last year.

The company attributed this to lower tonnage of coconut shells used as feedstock to fuel industrial boilers that produce culinary-grade manufacturing steam.

Axelum said it has modernized its boiler equipment to enhance steam output by up to 80 percent without additional shell requirements.

“We are witnessing the evolving impact of climate change with the increased frequency and severity of natural disturbances happening in different parts of the world. In response, we have proactively undertaken adaptive measures to mitigate the effects of global warming and other climate hazards within our business,” Romeo I. Chan, the company’s chairman and CEO, said.

In terms of carbon sequestration, Axelum organizes tree-planting activities including growing napier grass in its organic community farm to promote reforestation, the most basic form of climate protection.

Based on independent studies, grasslands behave as active carbon sinks by absorbing carbon underground.

Since 2017, Axelum has planted approximately 4,400 mahogany and bamboo seedlings within surrounding areas as part of its sustainability efforts.

In addition, Axelum is finalizing plans to install solar panels in its manufacturing plant to support peak operating hours and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

The company is studying the feasibility of adopting international reporting methodologies to further assess its climate risks and gather deeper insights towards instituting a long-term carbon neutral program.

The company reported last month that its net income in 2022 rose 37 percent to P983.52 million from the previous year’s P715.33 million on sustained global demand for its products.

Axelum said its sales last year reached P7.04 billion, up 11 percent from P6.36 billion in the previous year, driven by stable volumes, higher average selling prices and the impact of a stronger dollar.

Gross margins hit 30 percent due to the larger contribution of high-value products.

“Sustained global market demand, improved shipping conditions and the strength of the dollar catapulted us to historic levels for 2022,” Henry J. Raperoga, the company’s president and COO, said.

“Looking ahead, we are determined to build on this momentum despite prolonged effects of global macroeconomic headwinds particularly geopolitical armed conflicts overseas and untamed inflation.”

Axelum said it is readying to accelerate its consumer segment with the planned launch of new prime branded offerings to meet increasing requirements for plant-based food.

The company uses all the parts of the coconut allowing it to offer a full-line of coconut products including coconut water, desiccated coconuts, coconut milk powder, coconut milk, reduced fat coconut, sweetened coconut, coconut oil and other coconut products.

Image credits: www.axelum.ph





