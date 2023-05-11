CIC maintains highest COA opinion

THE Credit Information Corp. announced it received an “unmodified/unqualified opinion” from the Commission on Audit (COA) on the fairness of presentation of its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The assessment is the highest audit opinion the COA can give to a government agency or a government-owned and controlled corporation when its audited financial statements are free from substantial misstatements.

“This recognition, for 13 years straight, is a testament to the dedication of CIC’s competent, albeit small workforce, we continuously persevere in providing transparent public service and likewise promote confidence and trust amongst our various stakeholders,” President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar was quoted in a statement as saying.