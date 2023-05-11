Celebrating your Super Mom at SM

Discover a million ways to love and celebrate Mom.
byBMPlus
May 11, 2023
2 minute read
SM City Calamba
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

To make this year’s Mother’s Day extra special, a variety of activities are in store as moms take center stage at your favorite SM malls nationwide until May 14. 

Offer a prayer of thanks for mom

Start the day with a prayer of thanks and a special blessing of all moms during Sunday Mass at the malls’ activity center or chapels. 

SM CDO Downtown

Lunch or Dinner, its on You! 

This is the one day in the year where you should treat mom to her favorite meal, her craved-for dishes and sweets. Choose from a range of restaurants, coffee shops, food stops, and dessert places at her favorite SM mall. 

Snap up the best deals and amazing finds 

Surprise mom with amazing gifts, delectable dining treats, and mind-blowing deals from pampering, skin care, and so much more! Mother’s Day only comes once a year so this is the perfect opportunity to treat and give back to our supermoms. 

SM City General Santos City

Champion your local mom-preneurs

Enjoy great finds and all the local products at the Mom-preneur Market! This pop-up of small and medium businesses owned by super mom-preneurs has almost everything you want from food and beauty to wellness and fashion.

Groove and move to the beat of the latest tunes 

Calling all #SuperKids and kids at heart! Jive, laugh out loud, or marvel in awe with other families as you and your SuperMom perform the trendiest TikTok craze, challenges, and dance hits with moms in matching outfits this May 14 at your favorite SM mall.  

Celebrate Supermoms on IG! 

Capture your most memorable selfies with your mom at the beautiful spots and installations all over SM. Be free to express your own uniqueness and creativity in specially-designed photo spaces. Don’t forget to tag us on IG!

Calling all Fur Moms: Paw-ty with your beloved fur babies 

To make things even more paw-tastic, SM welcomes fur moms and their fur babies to enjoy a special bonding day filled with yummy treats and awesome prizes. 

Count on SM Supermalls to provide you with not just ideas but an #AweSM SuperMoms Day. Everything’s here so be sure to drop by the nearest SM mall with your fam and most especially, your Super Mom. 

To know more about SM Supermalls’ promos, deals, and exciting activities for Moms, visit www.smsupermalls.com or visit @SMSupermalls on social media.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

Make a sweet escape in and out of the Metro from Newport World Resorts

The premier lifestyle and tourism destination becomes a prime stopover for jet-setters as premium point-to-point (P2P) service provider, UBE Express, adds a stop at the Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City for its airport loop route from April onwards. With the hot summer days in full swing, escape in comfort through an elevated transit experience from one epic entertainment destination to the next. 

byBMPlus
May 11, 2023
Read more

Celebrate Special MOM-ents at a Richmonde Hotel

It’s all about mom the whole month of May at the Richmonde Hotels in Ortigas, Eastwood and Iloilo. In celebration of Mother’s Day, Richmonde has prepared treats to pamper mom and create happy memories to last a lifetime. From relaxing hotel stays to gastronomic feasts, each experience is made more special with Richmonde’s warm and indulgent service. 

byBMPlus
May 11, 2023
Read more

AstraZeneca, Cancer Coalition Philippines, Philippine Business for Social Progress join forces to combat lung cancer

AstraZeneca Philippines, the Cancer Coalition of the Philippines (CCPH), and the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) have entered a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to amplify “Screen to Beat Lung Cancer,” a program aimed at early detection of lung cancer using artificial intelligence-assisted chest x-ray technology through the screening of at least 500,000 Filipino patients until next year.  

byBMPlus
May 11, 2023