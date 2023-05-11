BOC intercepts ₧4.4M worth of cigarettes

THE Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga (BOC-POZ) announced its personnel have intercepted 126 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth P4.4 million.

In a statement last Wednesday, the BOC-POZ said that it has conducted a seaborne patrol operation in Zamboanga City and intercepted the watercraft carrying the illegal goods.

The statement said members of the BOC-POZ Enforcement and Security Service-Water Patrol Division (ESS-WPD) and the Philippine National Police intercepted a watercraft carrying the illegal goods during a seaborne patrol operation in Barangay Recodo in Zamboanga City.

The watercraft was manned by four crew members, three of who were from Barangay Kasanyangan and one from Barangay Southcom, all in Zamboanga City.

Allegedly, the watercraft originated from Jolo, Sulu, and was bound for Zamboanga City.

However, no documents were presented to prove the regularity of prior importation of the smuggled cigarettes and their transport to Zamboanga City, the BOC said.

“The master cases of cigarettes were seized pursuant to Section 1113 in relation to Section 117 of RA 10863, or the “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act [CMTA] of 2016, and Executive Order [EO] 245 entitled ‘Amended Rules and Regulations Governing the Exportation and Importation of Leaf Tobacco and Tobacco Products,’” it added.

Furthermore, a Warrant of Seizure and Detention will be issued against the cigarettes by the BOC-POZ District Collector Arthur Sevilla Jr.

“[The] BOC-POZ implements intensified anti-smuggling operations and remains steadfast in maintaining close coordination with law enforcement agencies,” a statement read.