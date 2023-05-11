Bloomberry income rises fourfold in Q1

Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the company that operates Solaire Resort Entertainment City, on Wednesday said its income grew fourfold to P3 billion in the first quarter from the previous year’s P679.4 million.

The company said its consolidated net income for the period has surpassed the prepandemic level of P2.2 billion in 2019.

“During the first quarter of 2023, Bloomberry delivered an outstanding set of results. Solaire’s VIP, mass tables and slots segments all posted substantial gains as gaming volumes expanded,” Enrique K. Razon Jr., Bloomberry chairman and CEO, said.

“Our performance was highlighted by a 338 percent increase in consolidated net income to P3 billion, driven by still strong domestic demand and increased participation by international patrons from around the region. In addition, consolidated revenues, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and net income have all breached their first quarter 2019 pre-pandemic levels.”

Razon said the company is optimistic about continued growth as the recovery of international travel progresses. Bloomberry’s consolidated net revenues in the first quarter reached P12.9 billion, an increase of 79 percent from P7.2 billion in the same period last year.

Total gross gaming revenues (GGR) at Solaire was P16 billion, an 80 percent increase from P8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

GGR growth continued to be supported by strong domestic demand and an increasing participation of international patrons. Total GGR surpassed the P13.6 billion recorded in first quarter of 2019.

Solaire’s VIP rolling chip volume, mass table drop and slot coin-in were P168.2 billion, P12.1 billion and P84 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 103 percent, 73 percent and 53 percent, respectively. The company said its VIP, mass tables and slots GGR in the first quarter were P6.4 billion, P4.9 billion, and P4.8 billion, representing year-over-year increases of 142 percent, 27 percent and 95 percent, respectively.

Growth in all segments was driven by higher gaming volumes played, while the VIP and slots segments also benefited from higher win rates.

Solaire Korea’s Jeju Sun recorded gross gaming revenues of P1.2 million in the first quarter, a reversal of the gross gaming revenue loss of P8.5 million in the previous quarter.

The company said its consolidated non-gaming revenue reached P2.1 billion, an increase of 127 percent from the P927.8 million last year. Consolidated non-gaming revenue was lower by 5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.