BIR chief cites historic collection for January-April

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), under the administration of Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., recorded a historic feat in reaching the collection goal for January, February, March and April of year 2023.

The chief architect of this historic achievement was no less than Commissioner Lumagui.

“We reached our goal for January to April of 2023. In the last thirty years, this feat was only done a handful of times. This is a strong and historic start for the Bureau of Internal Revenue, taking into account that we are recovering from the economic repercussion caused by the pandemic,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The House of Representatives Committee of Ways and Means also commended the efforts of Commissioner Lumagui. During the May 9, 2023, hearing of the said Committee, Chairman and Congressman Joey Salceda recognized the achievement of Commissioner Lumagui.

“I am here to congratulate, on his maiden performance, Commissioner Lumagui,” Congressman Salceda stated.

The future is bright for Commissioner Lumagui and the BIR. This collection record is largely due to his four main programs.

“For this administration we need only address four areas of concern. Intensification of Enforcement Activities. Taxpayer’s Service. Integrity and Professionalism. Digitalization. Fixing these areas will bring the BIR to greater heights. I am confident that as long as we address these areas, the BIR will reach its collection goal for 2023,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.