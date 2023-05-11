Bank bags awards from LinkedIn

Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) announced it won the “Diversity Champion” and “Talent Insights Pioneer” awards from LinkedIn Corp.

“These recognitions were given to successful organizations who have made a significant impact using LinkedIn’s “talent solutions” product, the lender said.

The “Diversity Champion” award is given to companies who initiated and inspired meaningful conversations around “diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity,” while the “Talent Insights Pioneer” is given to companies who utilize LinkedIn to make informed talent decisions with real-time insights.

Aside from the two wins, SECB said it was also named a finalist for the “Learning Champion” category, in companies with 5,000 to 10,000 employees, an award that the bank won in 2021.