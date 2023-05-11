Ayala Land donates property to Philippine Red Cross

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) received a donation of a property measuring 859.34 square meters with an estimated value of around P50 million from Ayala Land Inc.

PRC said the lot donated by the subsidiary of conglomerate Ayala Corp. is located at Vermosa, Daang Hari, Imus City, Cavite, and will serve as the new headquarters for the Cavite Chapter.

The new office will provide ample space for the department services offices of Blood, Disaster Management, Safety, Volunteer, Red Cross Youth, Health, and Welfare services.

Additionally, it will feature a training center and conference facility that will support the organization’s humanitarian efforts in the region.

“The Philippine Red Cross is the partner of choice for those who want to make a real difference in the lives of the most vulnerable. We are honored to have the support of Ayala Land Inc., and we welcome other like-minded partners to join us in our mission to alleviate human suffering and promote human dignity,” PRC Chairman and CEO, Richard Gordon said.

The donation of this property, PRC said, is a testament of Ayala Land’s unwavering commitment to helping those in need.

The Vermosa property will be the second headquarters for the Philippine Red Cross Cavite Chapter, with the first chapter office located in Cavite City and two other branches in Dasmarinas City and Silang.

The ceremonial signing was attended by key representatives from both Ayala Land and PRC, including Gordon, PRC Secretary General Gwendolyn Pang, PRC Cavite Chapter Chairman Gilbert Remulla, Ayala Land Estates Inc. Development Manager Moses Aragones, and the Group Head for Residential Business and Central Land Acquisition for Ayala Property Management Corporation, Robert S. Lao.

Meanwhile, Remulla highlighted the significance of the new building, saying, “The new building will house the first-ever blood center in Cavite that can do complete collection, testing, processing, and dispensing, ensuring that safe blood will be readily available to Cavitenos.”

“This is a major milestone for us, and we are grateful to Ayala Land for their support in making this possible.”

With the new Cavite Chapter Headquarters office, PRC said it is well-positioned to continue its life-saving work in the region, and the organization is grateful for Ayala Land’s partnership in this critical endeavor.

“This new building will enable us to expand our service delivery programs in Cavite, allowing us to reach more people in need and provide them with the critical support they require. We are grateful to Ayala Land Inc. for their commitment to helping us improve the lives of the most vulnerable in our society,” said Pang.

Image credits: www.redcross.org.ph





